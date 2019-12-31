HUSD Student of the Week: Kirah Kyle
Originally Published: December 31, 2019 12:35 p.m.
Congratulations to Kirah Kyle from Humboldt Elementary for being this week’s HUSD Student of the Week.
Kirah is an amazing HES Panda! She is hardworking and kind to everyone she meets. If someone needs help, Kirah is always there to assist. She is a great friend, classmate, and strives to be the very best she can be.
Information and photo provided by the Humboldt Unified School District.
