Howard: Go out with a BANG! Playing Tennis in 2019

NOTE: This edition of Chris Howard’s “My Point” column was originally intended for a Tuesday, Dec. 31 run date but was pushed to Wednesday, Jan. 1, due to early holiday deadlines and spatial reasons.

It’s the last day of 2019 and yes, it’s winter - but still warm enough to go out in a blaze of glory on the tennis court with a high temperature of around 45 degrees today.

If we let a little cold weather get the better of us then just what kind of tennis player are we? “Come On...nnnn!” Dress the part, mentally challenge yourself and get your butt out the door. Call your tennis buddies and tell them if they aren’t there on time they’ll no longer be included in the group.



Sometimes you just have to play a little hardball with your comments to players who hedge when it comes to a little temperature down turn, a bit of wind, and their reluctance to stay the course.

“What, did you grow up in Scottsdale?” “Is your momma gonna call you in because you might catch a cold?” “Do I need to write you a permission slip to give to your wife/husband?” “Are you afraid you’ll just get beat again?” “You’re beginning to get a reputation.”



Seriously!

Yea, I’d call someone who isn’t hardcore a “fair-weather player” or worse. You have to be willing to feel a bit uncomfortable until your hands get a bit numb, your cheeks rosy, a runny nose and ready to deal with tennis balls that may not give you the bounce warmer weather affords.

The nice thing is that it’s the same on both sides of the net, and within 10 minutes it’s really not that bad.

Definitely take a little time warming up because no one wants you to pull a muscle (or fake pulling one) which takes away from playing singles or doubles; but that’s why they make ACE bandages...so you can still keep playing. Sinch the dang thing up and let’s get going!

You ever come across the players in colder temperatures who give you grief for hitting a drop shot that totally has no bounce?



Your reply should be, “Have you ever heard of taking the net and hitting a volley?”

Serves that were never hard now bounce twice as aces because good bounces just aren’t going to happen in January. “Move up you bonehead!”

Bragging rights on the last day of the year are important. It doesn’t matter how many people you call up and play today, just make sure the last match is one you can win.

My good friend Bernie Adam has become a fair-weather tennis pro and player. I really don’t give a rats-ass if he’s had two knee replacements. We all know he’s a cowboy, former champion rodeo rider, even from Nebraska and now only plays when it’s nice outside. Bernie, what the heck happened to you?

Players who take tennis lessons and don’t want to learn how to perform in inclement weather and cancel out - what’s the deal with that? You really think that’s throwing good money away when you could be experiencing things that you can’t during the summer months with your game?



They’ll never make it in the hard-core world of real tennis.

Turn the heat down or off in your house for a couple days, you’ll acclimate and then going out door to hit a few balls won’t seem so bad.

And then tomorrow - a new year begins and now you have to get out again to start 2020 in a correct tennis playing kind of manner, that is unless you’ve become a Pickleball player - UGH! (Just kidding - kind of.)

To all of you hardcore winter racquet players - “HAPPY NEW YEAR!” And to the rest of you…see you this spring.

Chris Howard is a local USPTA Tennis Professional with over 50 years in the racquet and fitness industry. He can be reached at 928-642-6775 or choward4541@gmail.com.