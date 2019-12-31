Editorial: Water, developments, roads top list of 2020 issues

As we forge ahead into the new year, a look back at some recent headlines gives us a hint at what may be on the horizon for all of us.

For all three municipalities in the tri-city area, three topics were recurring concerns:

WATER — “Catchments prove lifesavers across Arizona” (Dec. 26) shows the effect the extended drought is having on wildlife. And, Gov. Doug Ducey illustrated in a March article, “Ducey: Plenty of water for everyone, no need for farmers to give up growing in Arizona,” the Gila River Indian Community’s managed aquifer recharge project, and more so the multi-state drought contingency plan, will have far-reaching effects — literally and theoretically.

The latter applies to the Quad Cities, which does not have access to Colorado River water. That is not to ignore how the Big Chino Pipeline continues to rear its head, among developments and discussions. Chiefly, Prescott is wrestling with a water allocation for Arizona Eco Development (“‘Last-ditch effort’ to save the Granite Dells encounters hitch over water allocation,” Dec. 13).

DEVELOPMENTS — The latest from AED came Dec. 12 at a special meeting at the Prescott Mile High Middle School, which included a public update on recent progress on negotiations for preserving the land around the iconic Point of Rocks in the Granite Dells.

The developer wants more than 1,000 acre-feet of water (for its Dells property plus two tracts north of Highway 89A); the city has initially proposed less than 700. One of the keys is, if the Dells portion is annexed, the other two are in the county, outside the City of Prescott.

Add to that growth elsewhere, such as “Prescott Valley Town Council approves residential development on NE corner of highways 69, 169.” The Town Council on Dec. 12 approved a developer’s final plan to build 183 ranch-style apartments on about 19 acres at the northeast corner of highways 69 and 169. This is the corner opposite of Mortimer Farms.

The latest in Chino Valley came in early December, “Town Council approves Craftsman Court rezoning,” which promises to provide reasonably priced housing in the area — a good goal.

ROADS — Then there are the roads projects. Many people witnessed roadwork this past summer and fall that seemingly never ceased.

Still, most projects did come to fruition, such as “Viewpoint-Spouse drives intersection complete after 10 arduous months,” for which a revamped intersection serves as a model for what can be done in the future there.

Road projects test the patience of the driving public, such as the roadwork that took place from July to November on Williamson Valley Road, and often not everyone is always happy.

The connection is these topics are all inter-related. The concern is development depends on water and affects roads. It is called growth.

Some want no growth, some see growth as necessary; still others see it as a property right.

While other topics will make headlines, such as the work to improve the Prescott Regional Airport, we expect 2020 to be interesting.

We believe regional cooperation and properly managing our resources are paramount. In the end, it affects all of us.