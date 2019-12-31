Don't miss the annual 'Polar Bear Splash" on Saturday, Jan. 4

Don't miss this year's annual Polar Bear Splash event at Mountain Valley Splash pool, 8600 E. Nace in Prescott Valley from 10 to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.

There will be cool-themed contests, games, prizes, a free pancake breakfast from IHOP at 10 a.m. (while supplies last) followed by the Polar Bear Splash at 11:45 a.m.

The winner of the Ice Princess contest (hairy men only) will receive an awesome prize package and there will be a special guest appearance from Prescott Valley's own Mayor Palguta who will be taking the plunge.

This is a free, family-friendly event. No pre-registration is required to participate, just bring your ID to the event. You must be 18 or older to participate in the splash.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.