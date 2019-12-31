Don't miss the annual 'Polar Bear Splash" on Saturday, Jan. 4
Don't miss this year's annual Polar Bear Splash event at Mountain Valley Splash pool, 8600 E. Nace in Prescott Valley from 10 to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
There will be cool-themed contests, games, prizes, a free pancake breakfast from IHOP at 10 a.m. (while supplies last) followed by the Polar Bear Splash at 11:45 a.m.
The winner of the Ice Princess contest (hairy men only) will receive an awesome prize package and there will be a special guest appearance from Prescott Valley's own Mayor Palguta who will be taking the plunge.
This is a free, family-friendly event. No pre-registration is required to participate, just bring your ID to the event. You must be 18 or older to participate in the splash.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
- Winter storm expected Thursday night through early Saturday
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Police respond to accidental shooting in Prescott Valley; 24-year-old flown to Phoenix hospital
- Name released of victim in Dec. 13 plane crash southeast of I-17, Highway 169
- Obituary: George D. Osvog
- Need2Know: Mimi’s ‘Gotta Have It’ opens; Alfonso’s Mexican Food on East Gurley closes; restaurant planned in vacant lot in Prescott Valley?
- Storm results in slick roads, rock slide on I-17
- Stray bullet nearly hits woman lying in bed; 18-year-old arrested for allegedly firing gun
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: