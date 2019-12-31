Prescott City Council to review plan for Granite Creek

Granite Creek cuts a green swath across downtown Prescott, offering shade and (sometimes) the sound of rushing water. Soon, nearby amenities could live up to that leafy scene.

A master-planning process has been underway for months on downtown Prescott’s main waterway, and city officials say the results should be ready for a Prescott City Council review by late January 2020.

The planning process got started this past spring with the aim of making the creekside corridor safer and more attractive for locals and visitors.

A number of problems were identified early-on: Limited access points to the creekside Greenways Trail; insufficient lighting and signage; and piles of debris and trash.

While the final touches are still being applied, Tyler Goodman, assistant to the city manager, said the master plan will offer recommendations to deal with the main issues.

For instance, Goodman said the plan will identify more access points to the creek.

Responding to complaints from trail users that the lack of adequate places to enter and exit created a feeling of being trapped, the master plan is expected to include at least two new primary trail access points — at Goodwin and Willis — and a new mid-block access point between Goodwin and Gurley streets.

Goodman said a reconfiguration on Willis Street would help to create continuity along the Greenways Trail. He pointed out that trail users are currently directed to cross the busy Willis Street at a crosswalk that is located slightly off the trail.

The master plan suggests offering a way for trail users to cross Willis Street under the overpass, without having to dodge traffic.

While the details of the new Willis crossing are still being worked out, Recreation Services Director Joe Baynes said he and Trails and Natural Parklands Coordinator Chris Hosking have looked into ways of getting trail traffic off the street.

“We’re still contemplating on how to do that,” Baynes said. “But Chris and I think we could find a way to get (the trail) under the overpass.”

One possible option would be to build an elevated sidewalk under the overpass on the west side, allowing trail users to be out of the creek water. But during times of heavy creek flows, trail traffic might still need to be directed to cross Willis.

Baynes pointed out that the Willis crossing is near the park improvements that are currently in the works for west Granite Creek Park, near the site of the new Hilton Garden Inn.

“It would tie into Granite Creek Park, and it would go right through where we propose to bring the farmers market,” Baynes said, referring to plans to create spaces for the Prescott Farmers Market.

Along with better access, Goodman said, the master plan will also suggest installing light poles near the creek, along with more signs directing people to the trail.

Baynes said the plans also could involve building “cross-vane rock weirs,” which consist of angled lines of boulders that would help to divert the creek flow, and, in turn, reduce the amount of piled up debris.

Goodman said the estimated costs for the improvements are still being refined.

The cost for the master plan was covered by a $79,401 grant from the Arizona Water Protection Fund. Baynes says the city plans to apply for more grants to pay for recommended improvements.