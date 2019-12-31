OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 31
Weather  44.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott City Council to review plan for Granite Creek

Improvements being suggested in the Granite Creek Master Plan include a new configuration at the Greenways Trail’s intersection with Willis Street, allowing for trail users to go under the overpass rather than across the busy street. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Improvements being suggested in the Granite Creek Master Plan include a new configuration at the Greenways Trail’s intersection with Willis Street, allowing for trail users to go under the overpass rather than across the busy street. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: December 31, 2019 6:12 p.m.

Granite Creek cuts a green swath across downtown Prescott, offering shade and (sometimes) the sound of rushing water. Soon, nearby amenities could live up to that leafy scene.

A master-planning process has been underway for months on downtown Prescott’s main waterway, and city officials say the results should be ready for a Prescott City Council review by late January 2020.

The planning process got started this past spring with the aim of making the creekside corridor safer and more attractive for locals and visitors.

A number of problems were identified early-on: Limited access points to the creekside Greenways Trail; insufficient lighting and signage; and piles of debris and trash.

While the final touches are still being applied, Tyler Goodman, assistant to the city manager, said the master plan will offer recommendations to deal with the main issues.

For instance, Goodman said the plan will identify more access points to the creek.

Responding to complaints from trail users that the lack of adequate places to enter and exit created a feeling of being trapped, the master plan is expected to include at least two new primary trail access points — at Goodwin and Willis — and a new mid-block access point between Goodwin and Gurley streets.

Goodman said a reconfiguration on Willis Street would help to create continuity along the Greenways Trail. He pointed out that trail users are currently directed to cross the busy Willis Street at a crosswalk that is located slightly off the trail.

The master plan suggests offering a way for trail users to cross Willis Street under the overpass, without having to dodge traffic.

While the details of the new Willis crossing are still being worked out, Recreation Services Director Joe Baynes said he and Trails and Natural Parklands Coordinator Chris Hosking have looked into ways of getting trail traffic off the street.

“We’re still contemplating on how to do that,” Baynes said. “But Chris and I think we could find a way to get (the trail) under the overpass.”

One possible option would be to build an elevated sidewalk under the overpass on the west side, allowing trail users to be out of the creek water. But during times of heavy creek flows, trail traffic might still need to be directed to cross Willis.

Baynes pointed out that the Willis crossing is near the park improvements that are currently in the works for west Granite Creek Park, near the site of the new Hilton Garden Inn.

“It would tie into Granite Creek Park, and it would go right through where we propose to bring the farmers market,” Baynes said, referring to plans to create spaces for the Prescott Farmers Market.

Along with better access, Goodman said, the master plan will also suggest installing light poles near the creek, along with more signs directing people to the trail.

Baynes said the plans also could involve building “cross-vane rock weirs,” which consist of angled lines of boulders that would help to divert the creek flow, and, in turn, reduce the amount of piled up debris.

Goodman said the estimated costs for the improvements are still being refined.

The cost for the master plan was covered by a $79,401 grant from the Arizona Water Protection Fund. Baynes says the city plans to apply for more grants to pay for recommended improvements.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

In view: A safer, more attractive Granite Creek
Safer and more attractive Granite Creek corridor goal of new effort
Meetings about Granite Creek Master Plan set for next week
Prescott seeks input on Granite Creek revitalization
Prescott’s Greenways are scenic, but do residents want to use them?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries