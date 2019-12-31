OFFERS
Tue, Dec. 31
Come and 'Remember the King' at the Elks, Jan. 4

Come and "Remember the King" at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4. (Lonely Street Productions)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: December 31, 2019 1:06 p.m.

Come and "Remember the King" at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.

The King of Rock and Roll has come to be defined by three distinct eras of his career: the young rockabilly days of "That's All Right, Mama" and "Heartbreak Hotel", the black-leather clad rocker of the '68 Comeback Special, and the years spent headlining Las Vegas and touring the United States with hits including "Suspicious Minds" and "Burning Love."

Remember The King - Celebrating 80 Years of Elvis by Arizona Broadway Theatre

This one-of-a-kind concert production stars Robert Shaw and the Lonely Street Band and celebrates the best known tunes from those three phases of Elvis' career. Don't miss the one salute to Elvis that has it all.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

