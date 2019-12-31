Come and 'Remember the King' at the Elks, Jan. 4
Come and "Remember the King" at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
The King of Rock and Roll has come to be defined by three distinct eras of his career: the young rockabilly days of "That's All Right, Mama" and "Heartbreak Hotel", the black-leather clad rocker of the '68 Comeback Special, and the years spent headlining Las Vegas and touring the United States with hits including "Suspicious Minds" and "Burning Love."
This one-of-a-kind concert production stars Robert Shaw and the Lonely Street Band and celebrates the best known tunes from those three phases of Elvis' career. Don't miss the one salute to Elvis that has it all.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.
