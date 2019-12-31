OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 31
Weather  44.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

A closer look at mild cognitive impairment

mugshot photo
By Dr. Mitchell Gelber, Courier Columnist
Originally Published: December 31, 2019 5:55 p.m.

There is a wide range of competence levels in people suffering from dementia, from those who require full daily care and have poor cognitive functioning and awareness to those who are functional and require limited assistance. There is another group of people who exhibit very mild cognitive decline, are highly functional and living independently. This range of decline is considered Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI). MCI is commonly used in the same conversation with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

There is considerable discussion as to whether MCI is an early warning sign and may represent the earliest stage of dementia. MCI is generally considered to be a transitional condition that may signal a change from normal aging to a more serious memory problem. We just do not have enough information to state definitively the correct answer. Approximately 50% of those correctly diagnosed with MCI will go on to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

Normal age-related memory faults usually involve a delay in accessing memory. The memory comes back to you after a short period of time. MCI can involve problems with memory, language, thinking and judgment that are greater than normal age-related changes.

MCI is generally noticeable to the person experiencing the changes or those close. The changes are not severe enough to interfere with daily life or independent function. The majority diagnosed with MCI are age 75 and older.

Consistent or increasing concern about your mental performance may suggest MCI. Some of the more common symptoms include:

• Forget information more often

• Forget important events such as appointments or social engagements

• An increase in losing your train of thought or the thread of a conversation, book or movie

• Feeling increasingly overwhelmed by making decisions, planning steps to accomplish a task or interpreting instructions

• Begin to have difficulty finding your way around familiar environments

• Impulsivity and poor judgment increase

• Family or friends make comments regarding any of these changes

• Experience depression, irritability/aggression, anxiety or apathy

Overall, approximately 1 to 2 percent of older adults develop a dementia every year.

Among older adults diagnosed with MCI, studies suggest that 6 to 15 percent will develop a dementia every year. Symptoms of MCI may remain stable for years, progress to a form of dementia or improve and disappear over time. There is no single cause and no single outcome.

Factors strongly linked to MCI are the same as those for dementia: advancing age, family history of dementia and conditions that raise risk for cardiovascular disease. Other medical conditions and lifestyle factors that have been linked to an increased risk of cognitive change include: diabetes, current smoking, depression, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, lack of physical exercise and infrequent participation in mentally or socially stimulating activities.

Strategies for health include healthy diet, exercise, challenging cognitive programs, learning new skills and maintaining a strong social identity.

Before you start to self-diagnose or diagnose your loved ones, understand and remember that there are many reasons why a person’s recall and retention of information, mood and clarity of thought may change.

Medications, injuries, lifestyle changes, loss and other medical conditions are the most obvious.

It is essential that if you are worried about yourself or a loved one having MCI, get a professional evaluation from someone knowledgeable about these issues.

I appreciate the input and encourage readers to reach me at drgelberprescottdailycourier@gmail.com with comments, suggestions and questions.

The second education series on dementia that was to be offered on 4 consecutive Mondays in January has been rescheduled to February due to holiday complications and planning. I hope that those of you who had planned to attend the January series, and others will join me for the February series. The focus is on mid-stage disease process and difficulty with significant transitions. Contact me at 928-777-0919 or drmitchellgelber.com

“They tell you that you’ll lose your mind when you grow older. What they don’t tell you is that you won’t miss it very much” —Malcolm Cowley

Until next time.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Gelber: Types of dementia, part one
Study: Ginkgo biloba doesn't prevent dementia
Straight talk: Different types of dementia, part 2
Gelber: Straight talk about dementia
When does forgetfulness become dementia?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries