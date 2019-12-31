A closer look at mild cognitive impairment

There is a wide range of competence levels in people suffering from dementia, from those who require full daily care and have poor cognitive functioning and awareness to those who are functional and require limited assistance. There is another group of people who exhibit very mild cognitive decline, are highly functional and living independently. This range of decline is considered Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI). MCI is commonly used in the same conversation with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

There is considerable discussion as to whether MCI is an early warning sign and may represent the earliest stage of dementia. MCI is generally considered to be a transitional condition that may signal a change from normal aging to a more serious memory problem. We just do not have enough information to state definitively the correct answer. Approximately 50% of those correctly diagnosed with MCI will go on to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

Normal age-related memory faults usually involve a delay in accessing memory. The memory comes back to you after a short period of time. MCI can involve problems with memory, language, thinking and judgment that are greater than normal age-related changes.

MCI is generally noticeable to the person experiencing the changes or those close. The changes are not severe enough to interfere with daily life or independent function. The majority diagnosed with MCI are age 75 and older.

Consistent or increasing concern about your mental performance may suggest MCI. Some of the more common symptoms include:

• Forget information more often

• Forget important events such as appointments or social engagements

• An increase in losing your train of thought or the thread of a conversation, book or movie

• Feeling increasingly overwhelmed by making decisions, planning steps to accomplish a task or interpreting instructions

• Begin to have difficulty finding your way around familiar environments

• Impulsivity and poor judgment increase

• Family or friends make comments regarding any of these changes

• Experience depression, irritability/aggression, anxiety or apathy

Overall, approximately 1 to 2 percent of older adults develop a dementia every year.

Among older adults diagnosed with MCI, studies suggest that 6 to 15 percent will develop a dementia every year. Symptoms of MCI may remain stable for years, progress to a form of dementia or improve and disappear over time. There is no single cause and no single outcome.

Factors strongly linked to MCI are the same as those for dementia: advancing age, family history of dementia and conditions that raise risk for cardiovascular disease. Other medical conditions and lifestyle factors that have been linked to an increased risk of cognitive change include: diabetes, current smoking, depression, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, lack of physical exercise and infrequent participation in mentally or socially stimulating activities.

Strategies for health include healthy diet, exercise, challenging cognitive programs, learning new skills and maintaining a strong social identity.

Before you start to self-diagnose or diagnose your loved ones, understand and remember that there are many reasons why a person’s recall and retention of information, mood and clarity of thought may change.

Medications, injuries, lifestyle changes, loss and other medical conditions are the most obvious.

It is essential that if you are worried about yourself or a loved one having MCI, get a professional evaluation from someone knowledgeable about these issues.





