Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Chino Valley resident’s Frank Lloyd Wright stained-glass door panels up for auction
Family was a friend of the architect

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: December 31, 2019 5:44 p.m.

Chino Valley resident Bonnie Jean Wild Keith, 90, remembers meeting family friend Frank Lloyd Wright numerous times when she was at her grandparent’s house in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“As an older child, I remember the jelly/jam cupboard in Gram’s kitchen,” Keith said in a news release from Susan Kern-Fleischer of EJ’s Auction & Appraisal. “The stained-glass doors, I was told, were commissioned by Mr. Wright and given as a gift to my grandmother as thanks for the many good Scottish dinners she cooked for him.”

The pair of stained-glass cupboard door panels, which date back more than 80 years, are being sold for the first time as part of EJ’s Auction & Appraisal’s second annual New Year’s Day Auction. They measure 58 ½ inches high by 18 inches wide and are considered to be a rare find among collectors. Included is a letter from Keith to Sotheby’s, which details the history of the stained-glass door panels which moved with her and her family to Racine, Wisconsin to Buffalo, Wyoming and two homes in Arizona.

Wright emerged as an architect during the turn-of-the-century Arts and Crafts movement and first became known for his Prairie Style of architecture. His later styles include the linear Textile Style and his mid-century modern interior designs and furnishings and his Organic style rooted in nature. A world-renowned architect, designing more than 1,000 structures and completing 532 of them, he was also a published author and educator.

It’s a neat story and the doors are in surprising condition for their age, said EJ’s Auction & Appraisal owner Erik Hoyer.

“It’s not that often we have someone like this that knew Wright,” Hoyer said, adding that when it comes to the items the company auctions off, it’s “definitely one of the more higher profile things.”

EJ’s Auction & Appraisal’s second annual New Year’s Day auction features high-end antiques and collectibles from several affluent estates. Other notable items up for auction include a 1974 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, antique silver Russian icons dating back to the mid-1800s and oil paintings by David Burliuk and Henry Hubbell.

Doors open at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 with the auction starting at noon. Items can also be previewed and bid for online at www.ejsauction.com. The Frank Lloyd Wright stained glass door panels can be found at connect.invaluable.com/ejsauctionampconsignment/auction-lot/Pair-Of-Frank-Lloyd-Wright-1869-1959-Stained_785431B9FA/

EJ’s Auction & Appraisal is located at 5880 W. Bell Road in Glendale. For more information, visit www.ejsauction.com or call 928-878-2003.

