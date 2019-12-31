OFFERS
Check out new hiking kits — literally — at Prescott library

Lead Adult Services Librarian Ruthie Hewitt shows the contents of the Prescott Public Library’s new hiking kits, which are available to be checked out. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Lead Adult Services Librarian Ruthie Hewitt shows the contents of the Prescott Public Library’s new hiking kits, which are available to be checked out. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: December 31, 2019 6:16 p.m.

Just in time for the annual round of New Year’s fitness resolutions, the Prescott Public Library has a new activity-minded service.

In line with the “library of things” concept, local library patrons can now pick up some binoculars, maps and poles along with their books.

The library recently began offering six backpacks filled with hiking essentials — four for adults, and two for kids.

Among the items in the hiking kits: binoculars, compasses, flashlights, hiking poles, first aid kits and maps.

Lead Adult Services Librarian Ruthie Hewitt said the idea for the hiking kits stemmed from a “library of things” concept that has been popular nationwide for the past 10 years or so.

“This ‘library of things’ is something that’s been on my mind for a long time,” Hewitt said.

Earlier this year, the library began offering Wi-Fi hotspots to provide internet service on-the-go for patrons — another in the move toward expanding its services.

Prescott is far from the only community to run with the idea. Online sources report that libraries are offering everything from cake pans to microscopes to lawn mowers for borrowing.

After doing some research on what other communities offered, Hewitt said the hiking-kit idea seemed like a natural fit for Prescott.

“It’s about engaging the community, and it’s about promoting a healthy lifestyle,” she said. “Libraries are about more than just books.”

To determine what was needed in the kits, Hewitt said she consulted with the city’s Recreation Services and the U.S. Forest Service. “It was an opportunity to partner with other government agencies,” she added.

So far, the hiking kits have been popular, with patrons placing holds on the kits in advance of checking them out.

“We get a lot of feedback, and people really love the binoculars and the hiking poles,” Hewitt said.

In some cases, people are trying out the items to see if they want to buy their own.

In order to check out the hiking kits, patrons must have a Prescott Public Library card. More information is available at the Ask a Librarian desk at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., or by calling 928-777-1526.

