Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 31
44.0
Chamber director talks plans for New Year
Reflects on 2019, looks ahead for 2020

Lorette Brashear, Chino Valley Chamber Director, talks about the New Year. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

Lorette Brashear, Chino Valley Chamber Director, talks about the New Year. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: December 31, 2019 5:36 p.m.

As a New Year dawns in Chino Valley, Lorette Brashear, executive director at the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, said a lot is happening with the chamber.

One thing that’s happening, Brashear said, is the upgrades bringing the chamber office into the 21st century.

“Some of the things that we’ve already done (are) upgrade office equipment. We’ve upgraded computers, upgraded programs that have much needed upgrading,” she said. “We’ve also started our YouTube channel.”

While the chamber will continue full force with its podcast, the YouTube channel will allow for more opportunities for members, such as mini-commercials, Brashear said.

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is also at a point where it can bring in great guest speakers with quality presentations for its lunches, she said. She’s also working on getting nonlocal guest speakers to luncheons and mixers, Brashear said.

“During 2019, I noticed that one chamber would have a guest speaker, then the other chamber would have the same guest speaker and we would be last,” she said. “By that point, everyone has already seen them. I’m really trying to branch out and bring in people that aren’t always local to our luncheons and mixers.”

As she continued to reflect on 2019, Brashear said moving the locations of its luncheons worked really well. People have been excited about its location at Grace Church because of its great equipment and sound system, allowing everyone to hear, its nice and open environment and room to grow, she said.

Last year also saw the implementation of the Men in Business Mixers and while the concept works well, the unfortunate thing is that all of the activities have happened during bad weather, Brashear said.

“I can’t control the weather but maybe for next year for the Men in Business, we’ll find some activities that won’t matter if it’s raining or snowing,” she said.

Currently, she’s working on a demolition project and golf cart racing as future ideas for Men in Business Mixers, Brashear said.

There won’t be as many mixers in 2020, she said. Due to Men in Business and Women in Business being quarterly mixers, there won’t be a regularly scheduled mixer on those months, Brashear said.

As a personal goal, she said she’s going to focus on membership recruitment and retention. With so many benefits that have been added for memberships, it’s continuing to increase, Brashear said.

“We just want to make sure that we take care of all of our members and make sure that we provide all of their needs as we grow and be there for new members as well,” she said.

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is located at 175 E. Road 2 South and can be reached at 928-636-2493.

