Bring the kids to story time at the library, Jan. 3

Children and their grown-ups can enjoy listening to stories, songs and finger-plays at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. on Friday, Jan. 3.

Lapsit Storytime - for children ages 0 to 2 from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Preschool Storytime - for children ages 3 to 5 from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

For more information, visit prescottlibrary.info.

