OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 31
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Booker, Oubre rally Suns from 19 down past Blazers
NBA

Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. reacts after making a 3-point basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of a game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. The Suns won 122-116. (Craig Mitchelldyer/AP)

Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. reacts after making a 3-point basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of a game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. The Suns won 122-116. (Craig Mitchelldyer/AP)

ERIK GARCÍA GUNDERSEN, Associated Press
Originally Published: December 31, 2019 6:15 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Devin Booker scored 33 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. had 29 and the Phoenix Suns rallied past the Portland Trail Blazers 122-116 on Monday night.

After trailing by 19, the Suns roared back to win their second consecutive game and hand Portland its fourth straight defeat.

A 3-pointer by Oubre gave Phoenix a 120-114 lead with 43.8 seconds left. After the shot, Oubre blew kisses to the Blazers crowd.

Ricky Rubio added 18 points and 13 assists for the Suns.

Damian Lillard had 33 points and CJ McCollum scored 25 for Portland. Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 22 rebounds.

Lillard’s four-point play gave the Blazers a 24-13 lead with 4:37 left in the first quarter. Lillard hit his first five 3s and scored 16 points in the opening period.

Portland led by 19 multiple times, but Phoenix went on an 8-0 run to close the first half down 64-55. The Blazers were up 89-83 after three.

Oubre’s 3-pointer cut Portland’s advantage to 108-107 with 3:31 left, and a tip-in by Deandre Ayton gave Phoenix its first lead since the opening quarter with 2:48 remaining. Booker’s jumper put Phoenix up 115-110.

A three-point play by Lillard cut it to 115-113 with 1:13 to go, but Booker answered with a left-handed layup to make it 117-113.

Lillard’s layup cut the Suns’ lead to 120-116 with 38 seconds remaining.

TIP-INS

Suns: After missing the previous five games with an ankle injury, Ayton was in the lineup for just the third time this season. After serving a 25-game suspension, Ayton got hurt. But after consecutive workouts, the Suns decided to let the former No. 1 pick loose.

“It’s just part of our season so far. We’re just thankful to have him back. He’s progressed well in his treatment and workouts on the floor,” coach Monty Williams said. “He’s been working his butt off in simulations of games. He felt really good yesterday and this morning and after shootaround. So we just thought it best to get him out there. We’ll watch his minutes obviously.”

Aron Baynes remained the starting center for Phoenix as Ayton came off the bench.

Trail Blazers: Second-year wing Gary Trent Jr. scored all 11 of his points in the first half, including three 3-pointers. Anfernee Simons also gave Portland a boost off the bench with 12 points. ... Results of an MRI on Labissiere were inconclusive, but the Blazers have ruled him out for their upcoming five-game road trip. The Blazers called up two-way player Moses Brown from the G-League. Portland coach Terry Stotts expects 3-point specialist Anthony Tolliver to play more at center as the team is already without starting center Jusuf Nurkic and starting power forward Zach Collins. “I think we kind of have to rethink some things because of what he can do on both ends,” Stotts said.

UP NEXT

Suns: Visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Lillard converts late 3-point play, Blazers top Suns 111-110
Lillard scores 31, Blazers beat Suns
Lillard leads Trail Blazers to 120-106 win over Suns
Lillard has 38 and Blazers hold off Suns 124-121
Blazers give Suns 11th straight loss

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries