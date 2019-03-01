Badgers cap off 2019 with 3-1 showing at Winter Classic

PRESCOTT — In their own Lady Badgers Winter Classic tournament on Friday and Saturday, Prescott girls basketball made up some major ground on its season by going 3-1 for a fifth-place finish.

Going into the tournament, the Badgers opened their season 2-4, including a 57-21 loss to Flagstaff and a 42-37 win over Mingus in Grand Canyon Region action. However, Prescott showed out for its home crowd at the Winter Classic, starting with a solid 51-45 win over Skyline on Friday.

Junior point guard Hollie Dalton dropped 22 points against Skyline while junior forward Kira Reily and junior guard Dana Seavey also scored in double figures with 15 and 10, respectively. The win advanced the Badgers to the second round where they faced Paradise Valley, a team from the 5A Northeast Region.

Prescott was ousted 37-28 by Paradise Valley in a tight contest where the Badgers were ultimately outscored 11-2 in overtime. Reily led the Badgers with 12 points and 10 rebounds while Dalton pitched in with nine points, three boards and four assists.

The Badgers bounced back in the consolation bracket as they met up with region rival Lee Williams for another competitive game. It was a gritty, low-scoring affair but senior center Alisa LeBlanc’s team-high eight points, seven rebounds and two assists helped Prescott squeeze out a 23-22 victory.

As fate would have it, cross-town rivals Prescott and Bradshaw Mountain would now play for the fifth-place crown on Saturday. The Bears ventured down a similar path as the Badgers, defeating R.S. Kellis 45-32 and Phoenix Country Day 41-39 but falling to Mountain Ridge 62-42 in the second round.

Dalton once again caught fire, tallying 18 points, six rebounds and three steals in a 39-28 win over the Bears. Reily was relentless on the glass as she grabbed 19 rebounds to go along with eight points while LeBlanc had six points and eight rebounds.

For the Bears, senior Peyton Bradshaw led the charge with seven points and two rebounds. Brinlee Kidd also contributed with six points while Sierra Woolley recorded four big blocks.

With Prescott and Bradshaw Mountain respectively taking fifth and sixth place, Mountain Ridge was crowned tournament champion after trouncing Paradise Valley 51-43 in the finals. Prescott’s Dalton was named to the all-tournament team, along with Jordan Kress (Mountain Ridge), Jennifer Espinoza (Paradise Valley), Kelsey Erickson (Shadow Ridge), Haylee Weathersby (Apollo) and Myla Lee (Cactus).

UP NEXT

Grand Canyon Region action will be back in full swing in 2020 as Prescott (5-5, 1-1 Grand Canyon) will hit the road to take on Coconino on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Bradshaw Mountain (6-9, 1-2 Grand Canyon) will host Mingus also on Saturday, Jan. 7. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.