7-in-7: Writing workshops, remembering Elvis, dance lessons

From writing workshops at the Prescott and Prescott Valley Public Libraries to Lonely Street Productions “Remembering the King” to square dancing lessons, the end of the holidays doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do in the Quad Cities.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days. Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week.

1 – Grow as a gardener with the presentation of a Master Gardener Talk on Indoor Vegetable Gardening at the Prescott Valley Public Library starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.

Presented by Tricia Michelson of the Master Gardener Association, no registration is required for this free event.

The Prescott Valley Public Library is located at 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

2 – Join Lonely Street Productions as it takes a retrospective look at the three distinct decades of Elvis Presley’s career in its “Remember the King” show, starring Robert Shaw, at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Saturday, Jan. 4.

From Presley’s young Rockabilly days of “That’s All Right, Mama” and “Heartbreak Hotel” to the black-leather-clad rocker of the ’68 Comeback Special and the years he spent headlining Las Vegas and touring the United States, the show celebrates the King’s best-known tunes.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $26 for adults and $23 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

3 - Participate in the art of paper folding with Prescott Origami Fanatics at the Prescott Public Library from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5.

An easy-to-medium level paper folding class for adults and teenagers, led by an experienced paper folder, the free class will go over learning how to fold origami flowers. Paper is provided.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St. For more information, call 928-777-1526.

4 – Learn the folk dance of the American frontier when the Mile High Square Dance Club puts on its Learn to Square Dance event at the Prescott Valley Moose Lodge, 6501 E. Sixth St, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.

For more information, visit www.mile-highsquare.org or call 928-821-1400.

5 – Teens from grades seven through 12 can enjoy the next Teen Books & Bites event, with interactive discussions and thematic refreshments at the Prescott Public Library from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.

In Makila Lucier’s sweeping fantasy Isle of Blood and Stone, three friends follow the clues on a map to discover a history of secrets and betrayals.

Register online at www.prescottlibrary.info, at the Youth Desk or by calling 928-777-1537.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

6 – Catch the latest screening of independent or classic films for an adult audience for free at the Prescott Public Library with “I Dream Too Much” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.

The film presents a poignant, lightly comedic story about a recent college graduate who volunteers to care for her formidable great aunt, played by Diane Ladd. While at her rural estate, she unearths her family’s past and takes a meaningful step toward her own future. The film, which is rated PG-13, also stars Eden Brolin and Danielle Brooks.

Light refreshments will be provided and open captions will be shown.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

7 – Start the New Year “write” as the Prescott Public Library and the Prescott Valley Public Library are both offering writing workshops Wednesday, Jan. 8

At the Prescott Public Library is a workshop on Narrative and Expository Writing from 2 to 4 p.m., which takes a look at what the difference is between the two and how both forms of writing can be effective as well as learning when to make the most of showing and telling. Register online at www.prescottlibrary.info, at the Ask a Librarian Desk or by calling 928-777-1526. The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

At the Prescott Valley Public Library, the first of four “Let’s Start Writing — in 100 Words” sessions is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The sessions will allow for the generation of ideas and helping those in the session become better 100-word writers. No registration is required, but space is limited.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

The Prescott Valley Public Library also has a Writing Workshop for students ages 8-12 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. featuring published author Hugo Haselhuhn walking them through the writing process on four Wednesdays in January. Register by calling 928-759-3047.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to jwheeler@prescottaz.com