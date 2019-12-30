Talk of the Town: Revisit general plan, trust and help leaders

I never said I was going away, simply because I didn’t win an election.

There is an argument to be made for supporting annexing as much land into the City of Prescott as possible using the city’s water to influence inevitable growth, including the Arizona Eco Development (AED) proposal.

I applaud the public’s saving the Dells position and activism, it is important to always remember, however, until a negotiated settlement is reached, private property is private. Growth will happen whether in Prescott or not. The difference in the city’s best interest is, to be positioned to influence the growth.

Imagine every piece of land contemplated in the Prescott General Plan being developed to Prescott Valley, Chino Valley or Yavapai County standards, at their will and timelines. Imagine management of the airport and major arterials into Prescott in the hands of, and at the discretion of, other local entities. I encourage Prescottonians to revisit the general plan we collectively voted to support, and to trust and assist those we elected to lead. Your water and intellectual value are the hammer to help direct future growth. I equate the aging process of the community similar to that of an individual. You can embrace it and deal with it or fight it every inch of the way. Either way it’s going to happen. You’ll get older if you’re lucky and Prescott will grow and change.

It is appropriate to thank AED for including the Prescott community in brain storming when, in fact, they don’t have a legal responsibility to do so. They can at any time build in Yavapai County at county standards and walk away from any open space commitment. Prescott wouldn’t have the needed bed tax and sales tax revenue from commercial opportunity.

Water credits are available in the marketplace. We need this opportunity in Prescott. Re-locating Californians and others are coming here regardless, Prescott will have to deal with where they land locally. Prescott will have to deal with the traffic and law enforcement implications.

I argue it is in Prescott‘s best interest to negotiate with private property owners and developers to move forward in Prescott‘s best interest. Private property owners still have private property rights, including municipal corporations. Prescott’s private property includes its identity, municipal services and water.

I truly encourage a civil discourse moving forward. I, like many transplants who live and thrive in Prescott, like our environment, small-town character and historical ambience.

Jim Lamerson is a local businessman and former Prescott City Councilman, serving from 2003 to 2019.