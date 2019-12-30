Robbery suspect sought; $200 reward offered

The Prescott Police Department is looking for the above pictured robbery suspect. On Dec. 10, 2019, at approximately 12:50 p.m., a female victim was in the downtown area of Prescott, near the intersection of Gurley and Montezuma when the suspect approached her. The suspect forcibly took the victim’s cell phone from her.

The suspect is described as a fair skinned white man, approximately in his late 50s to early 60s with blonde to reddish hair and a mustache. The suspect was wearing a blue T-shirt, a camo ball cap, and sunglasses. The suspect was also seen with a brown, black and white dog.

If you provide information leading to the arrest of the suspect in this case, you could earn a $200 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or visit the YCSO website at www.ycsoaz.gov.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office