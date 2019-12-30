OFFERS
Raising Prescott: New Year’s resolutions you can actually accomplish

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: December 30, 2019 10 p.m.

Researchers say about 60% of us actually bother to make a New Year’s resolution, but only 8% of those are successful in following through with goals.

Eight percent! I would think more than that lose some weight in a given year, make more money, get a new job, eat healthier and somehow become less stressed.

Maybe not. And that’s sad. But this year, things will change, right?

Insert that “LOL” right here, folks. For those who don’t know, that’s “laugh out loud.” Sorry, my “you’re a millennial but not really a millennial,” counter argument took over my keyboard for a second there.

A recent article by Vi-An Nguyen of parade.com lists the top 10 most popular New Year’s resolutions for 2020 and the apps people can use to achieve them.

For example, the No. 1 resolution? You guessed it … lose weight! I guess the “FoodPrint Nutrino” app can help you there. And No. 2? Improve your finances. An app called “Budget Boss” is apparently good for that resolution.

Finally, No. 3. And this one is expected, but funny: Exercise.

So how’s an app supposed to help get your butt out of bed in the morning and go for a run?

I guess an app called “Human” makes you commit to moving at least 30 minutes every day. The app uses location tracking to measure your activity and notifies you when you’re done.

Right, because your phone, built to make someone sit and waste time playing random games or cruise endless social media apps is going to get you off the couch to work off Mom’s ham dinner from Christmas.

Good luck with that.

Let’s try something different. How about we pick a few New Year’s resolutions that are actually attainable. For anyone.

One: Hug your kids every day

This is the easiest thing to do in the world, and your children will be better for it. If you don’t have kids, hug your husband or wife, your sister or brother. Or, a friend or neighbor, just hug someone!

Two: Do one good deed

Albeit a bit more challenging, especially after having to drive through traffic on Highway 69 going from Prescott to Prescott Valley, it can be done.

Just holding a door and saying good morning counts, by the way! Find a way to make someone smile every day.

Three: One less item in the food column

Every day, pick one food or drink you might normally digest and take one away.

For example, if you drink three cans of Mountain Dew every day, try for two. If you like to eat two chocolate chip cookies for lunch, try one.

Or if you really want to go all out, substitute that item with a fruit or vegetable. This way, you’re less focused on the pounds lost, and more on just making better choices, which can lead to feeling better, too!

Four: Have a conversation with a random stranger

At least once a week, go for a walk, chat up the gas station tenant, or someone in line at the grocery store. Make it a habit, and be social.

Five: Do at least one thing for you

In our crazy world when work rules the day, our families keep us busy and others need our constant attention, take time to take care of yourself.

Figure out a way to do something nice for yourself every day, even if it’s just listening to music on the porch in the evening with a cup of coffee. Relax, and recharge.

With that, I wish you all a happy New Year!

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

