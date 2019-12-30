From privileged life to addiction; Salvation Army official shares story

Salvation Army Phoenix Advisory Board Chairman Jeff Taylor is a man of prestige, influence and compassion.

He embraces the ministry’s belief in the lost and vulnerable, the addicted, imprisoned and forgotten.

He does so not just because it’s his role to do so. He does so because the Salvation Army saved him.

At the second annual Connecting Communities Symposium earlier this month, the one-time stock broker able to retire at 29 with a Pacific Ocean beach house in Mexico and Porsche sports car before he ended up a homeless drug addict in Phoenix was the first of four keynote speakers.

To listen to this articulate, now 60-year-old activist for those living in the margins is to be awed.

AGAINST THE ODDS

Taylor’s story of personal redemption against all odds — in the early 1990s he was erroneously diagnosed with HIV/AIDS — resonated with about 250 people who attended the symposium focused on tackling key community issues: affordable housing, public transportation, childhood trauma, aging dilemmas and mental health. Those attending represented area businesses, government, education, non-profit agencies, law enforcement, public and mental health services.

The symposium held at the Heights Church in Prescott and moderated by Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk was organized through four agencies: U.S. VETS Prescott, the Coalition for Compassion and Justice, MatForce, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Taylor’s story is not one rooted in poverty and neglect. Quite the opposite.

The youngest of six children, Taylor grew up with a “wonderful family and privileged life” in Phoenix.

A sought-after, all-state high school athlete in multiple sports who eschewed drugs and alcohol was recruited to play football at the University of Arizona. An academic star, Taylor started as a pre-med student before switching to business and finance.

Then he suffered an injury. He was prescribed narcotic painkillers.

In 1980, Taylor was hired as a security trader on Wall Street. He had life by the tail.

At 29, he retired to the West Coast. To any outsider, Taylor was a booming success.

Behind the curtains, though, Taylor was hiding a well-financed and severe addiction to cocaine and alcohol.

Four years after earning enough money to be secure for the rest of his life, Taylor was living behind a bush on a busy street in south Phoenix.

“In a slow spiral, I lost everything,” Taylor shared. “Drugs lied to me.”

Taylor said he went from being a someone to being a nobody.

“People avoided me because I was repulsive, or they ignored me,” Taylor said. “To feel invisible was just the worst feeling; like you don’t even exist. At least yell at me to take a shower or get a job.”

Taylor ended up in former Phoenix Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s jail not once, but six times. He ended up in four county jails, and even a stint with the Arizona Department of Corrections. He was committing crimes to feed his drug habit.

At one point, he was so sick he thought he might die. But the drugs and alcohol left him unable to care.

SECOND CHANCES

Then he was given his second chance — one he knows saved his life and has saved many others.

He was sentenced to a six-month long Salvation Army drug treatment program.

In the more than 25 intervening years, with one relapse in 2008 precipitated by prescribed medication after he was injured during a mountain bike race, Taylor has become a state and national advocate for transition programs for addicts coming out of jails and prisons. He is a legislative lobbyist, served as a consultant for Gov. Doug Ducey, and coordinates an inmate transition program for Sage Counseling.

Through his efforts, some 20,000 Arizona inmates have earned early release into drug treatment and mental health treatment programs.

Taylor said he knows the power of someone telling him “you’re worth it.”

INSPIRING HOPE

Yavapai County Chief Probation Officer John Morris said Taylor’s story is all about inspiring hope in those who need it most.

“He is a great example of how recovery works once a person makes a decision to move in a direction of wanting to live one day at a time rather than die one day a time,” said Morris who has first introduced to Taylor almost three decades ago. “And his commitment is second to none in making sure other people who want it get the same benefit.”

Morris said Taylor embodies the notion behind the words of national social justice activist and lawyer Bryan Stevenson: “Each of us is more than the worst thing we’ve ever done.”