Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Dec. 30
Weather  33.0 weather icon
Preview Capsule: ASU makes another Sun Bowl trip, faces Florida St
College Football

Arizona State’s Eno Benjamin (3) slips the tackle of Arizona’s Colin Schooler (7) during the second half of a game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (Darryl Webb/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 30, 2019 3:05 p.m.

SUN BOWL

Arizona State (7-5, Pac-12) vs. Florida State (6-6, ACC), in El Paso, Texas, Tuesday at 2 p.m. EST.

Line: Arizona State by 4.

Series record: Florida State leads 3-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Arizona State is in the Sun Bowl for the third time in six seasons and looking for its first bowl victory since winning in El Paso in 2014. The Sun Devils have lost three postseason games since then, including the Sun Bowl two years ago. Florida State’s Odell Haggins is looking for another victory to finish his second stint as interim coach before Mike Norvell takes over for the fired Willie Taggart. Haggins is 4-1 in the interim role, including wins in the final two games of the 2017 season filling in for Jimbo Fisher.

KEY MATCHUP

Florida State running game vs. Arizona State DL Jermayne Lole. The Seminoles have to replace Cam Akers after the running back declared for the draft. Second-leading rusher Khalan Laborn is also not playing. Walk-ons Deonte Sheffield and Treshaun Ward are next in line. Sheffield has nine carries for 48 yards while Ward has yet to get a college carry. Lole’s 68 tackles are the most for an ASU defensive lineman since 1990, behind Shante Carver and Terrell Suggs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona State: QB Jayden Daniels has easily topped the freshman school record with 2,748 yards and has just two interceptions. The school’s previous low for interceptions with at least 200 passing attempts was six by Manny Wilkins last season.

Florida State: QB James Blackman leads an offense that averages 269 yards passing per game, and the weak part of the ASU defense is in the passing game. The Sun Devils give up 270 yards passing per game.

FACTS & FIGURES

It’s the first meeting between the teams since 1984. ... Florida State is back in a bowl after missing the postseason for just the second time in 39 seasons last year. The Seminoles have won eight of their past 10 bowl games, including the BCS championship game to finish the 2013 season. ... Arizona State is looking for its first three-game winning streak to end the season since 2012. ... Florida State is appearing in its third Sun Bowl and first since 1966. The other was the second-ever bowl appearance for the Seminoles in 1954. ... The Sun Devils have 12 turnovers, 10th-fewest in FBS. Arizona State is 11th nationally in turnover margin.

