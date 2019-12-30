OFFERS
Tue, Dec. 31
Pet of the Week: Micha and Ruby

Originally Published: December 30, 2019 10 p.m.

In 2019, AARF has taken in a number of owner-surrender animals (44) from many places and for many reasons. We were glad to be able to help both the people and their dogs. In the past month, these two arrived. The only owner they knew had to go into a facility so AARF was contacted.

Their names are Micha, 14, and Ruby, 8. Shy at first – we believe they were mostly outside dogs – they quickly settled in and began to feel at home. They are sweet dogs. Micha needed grooming (he had to be shaved) and both had vet checks, giving them a healthy “ok” for their ages. We want them to be adopted together to a quiet loving home with no other pets.

If you are interested or know someone who might be, call AARF at 928-925-7219.

Information and photo provided by AARF Animal Rescue, 6639 S. Country Road, Mayer.

