Pet of the Week: Joey
Hi, I’m Joey. What a handsome fellow I am and my pink nose is awesome. World-class wand toy acrobat, that’s me. Or I’m trying to be anyway. It’s my favorite thing until I’m pooped and then I’ll lay next to you for some quiet purring time and companionship.
I’m not a big cuddler like some other kitties so I get overlooked. But I keep hoping for that special person who will love a fun, curious, and energetic little guy ... because that’s me. My birthday is May 15, 2017.
This handsome boy – by the way, Joey is good with other cats, dogs – can now be seen at Catty Shack during adoption hours Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Information and photo provided by The Catty Shack, 609 S. Granite St., Prescott. 928-778-6951.
