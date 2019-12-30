Letter: Voting issues
Editor:
The Courier recently published a letter from a reader who was lying about a number of voter issues. First, the reader wrote of Arizona passing voter suppression laws leading to burdens on who they say are eligible voters. Further they suggested cuts in early voting, less polling places and purging voter rolls were wrong. They also mentioned “a” Pima County Republican pled guilty of voting twice in 2016. Yup! One! They wrote there should be “automatic” voter registration when registering a vehicle or seeking an ID from DMV (unless they opt out).
The voter laws reflect the need for one American citizen one vote to be protected. It is clear Democrats continue to pursue eliminating these laws to allow illegals, felons and non-citizen voting to assure future elections would block out non-Democrat candidates from elected office.
Clearly, this was the method in Democrat-controlled California elections in all counties and thus eliminating four long term Republican congressmen from conservative Orange County.
I think Yavapai County has the best, most professional staff processing election materials and conducting elections I have ever seen in my 60-plus years of voting in five states. Our constitution must be protected as written or we are doomed to our loss of freedoms.
Tom Steele
Prescott Valley
