OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 31
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Voting issues

Originally Published: December 30, 2019 10 p.m.

Editor:

The Courier recently published a letter from a reader who was lying about a number of voter issues. First, the reader wrote of Arizona passing voter suppression laws leading to burdens on who they say are eligible voters. Further they suggested cuts in early voting, less polling places and purging voter rolls were wrong. They also mentioned “a” Pima County Republican pled guilty of voting twice in 2016. Yup! One! They wrote there should be “automatic” voter registration when registering a vehicle or seeking an ID from DMV (unless they opt out).

The voter laws reflect the need for one American citizen one vote to be protected. It is clear Democrats continue to pursue eliminating these laws to allow illegals, felons and non-citizen voting to assure future elections would block out non-Democrat candidates from elected office.

Clearly, this was the method in Democrat-controlled California elections in all counties and thus eliminating four long term Republican congressmen from conservative Orange County.

I think Yavapai County has the best, most professional staff processing election materials and conducting elections I have ever seen in my 60-plus years of voting in five states. Our constitution must be protected as written or we are doomed to our loss of freedoms.

Tom Steele

Prescott Valley

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Appeals court won't block Arizona ballot-collection law
Guest Editorial: Democrats will fight for American values, institutions
Independents driving election results
Supreme Court may take up Arizona ballot collecting law
Democrats launching challenge to Arizona voting practices

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries