Tue, Dec. 31
Letter: Kudos for awareness

Originally Published: December 30, 2019 10 p.m.

Editor:

The Yavapai County Contactors Association (YCCA) was invited to participate at the Cash for College Scholarship Awareness Night held Dec. 2 at Yavapai College. This event is organized by Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County and there are not enough words to describe the charitable participants and the organizers of the annual event.

Every one of the nonprofits, local businesses, educational organizations and individuals represented the embodiment of what is good, fine and admirable in desiring to assist young adults with scholarships. YCCA was proud to be in a room with such a vital and effective force of local caring people. Everyone in attendance had a gift to offer our local young adults – the gifts of various scholarship amounts to assist this young and mighty generation achieve their future dreams.

To Carol Chamberlain, regional director, and Lisa Sahady, regional philanthropic advisor of Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County, you are to be commended on the nobility of your purpose in forming this wonderful event.

To the individuals families, thank you for the desire and love to leave a legacy mark, honoring those that have filled our community with accomplishments that few can match the respect that is associated with the name.

Never in our history has there been a greater need for wise, courageous and enlightened leadership than at the present. To the young men and women who came to the gathering I hope with the scholarships available that you are able to find an interesting and satisfying lifework. It was enjoyable talking with so many of you during the evening.

Sandy Griffis

Executive Director

Yavapai County Contactors Association

