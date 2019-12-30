Learn about growing vegetables indoors, Jan. 2

Master Gardener Talk: Indoor Vegetable Gardening is a new event that will take place at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd., third floor crystal room from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Presented by Master Gardener Association President, Tricia Michelson, this presentation will cover basic indoor vegetable gardening and will address all of your questions.

This is a free event. No registration is required, but space is limited.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

