Learn about growing vegetables indoors, Jan. 2

Master Gardener Talk: Indoor Vegetable Gardening is a new event that will take place at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd., third floor crystal room from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2. (Stock image)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: December 30, 2019 4:35 p.m.

Presented by Master Gardener Association President, Tricia Michelson, this presentation will cover basic indoor vegetable gardening and will address all of your questions.

Presented by Master Gardener Association President, Tricia Michelson, this presentation will cover basic indoor vegetable gardening and will address all of your questions.

This is a free event. No registration is required, but space is limited.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Prescott Valley Public Library

