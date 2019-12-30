Florida cat reunited with owner 2 years after hurricane
TAMPA, Fla. — A cat that went missing two years ago in Florida during Hurricane Irma has been reunited with the pet’s owner.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office tweeted late last week that the cat showed up at one of its offices in the Tampa area and deputies were hoping to find the owner.
“The cat seems very domesticated, and may be from a house or apartment nearby,” deputies posted.
The sheriff’s office provided an update on Friday, saying that the owner had been traced via microchip after deputies took the cat to a local veterinarian. The sheriff’s office didn’t identify Eva’s owner but said the cat disappeared during the 2017 hurricane whose path cut through the middle of Florida.
“Tonight, the owner was reunited with Eva,” the sheriff’s office tweeted. “Eva is now living in luxury. MEOW, that is a great story!”
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
- Winter storm expected Thursday night through early Saturday
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Police respond to accidental shooting in Prescott Valley; 24-year-old flown to Phoenix hospital
- Name released of victim in Dec. 13 plane crash southeast of I-17, Highway 169
- Obituary: George D. Osvog
- Need2Know: Mimi’s ‘Gotta Have It’ opens; Alfonso’s Mexican Food on East Gurley closes; restaurant planned in vacant lot in Prescott Valley?
- Storm results in slick roads, rock slide on I-17
- Stray bullet nearly hits woman lying in bed; 18-year-old arrested for allegedly firing gun
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: