First Day Hikes 2020: Enjoy hikes, fun activities to start the New Year

Can you believe it’s going to be 2020? Arizona State Parks can help you start the New Year right and achieve your goals. Spend the first day of 2020 in the parks and celebrate the New Year. Join State Parks for First Day Hikes, a national effort to kick off the year on a healthy note.

There are fun activities for all, including hikes, tours, boat rides, and even s’mores. Remember to wear the appropriate shoes, bring plenty of water, a camera and your sense of adventure.

Park entrance fees apply. For more information and to register, if required, visit azstateparks.com.

Choose from the following hikes:

• Alamo Lake State Park, Wenden — 9 a.m. – Ranger-Led Hike

Come hike where the Sonoran Desert meets the Mohave Desert and the giant saguaro share space with the Joshua trees. All participants meet at the Ranger Station/store parking lot. The approximately two-hour hike is on the Burro Trail. Dress appropriately for December weather and desert terrain (hiking boots, proper footwear, etc.). Bring water, hiking stick, sunscreen, camera, etc. For more information, call the park at 928-669-2088.

• Buckskin Mountain State Park, Parker — 10 a.m. – Buckskin Trail

Join Arizona State Parks & Trails park rangers for a moderately difficult hike available to all ages. Meet at the trailhead across from the Ranger Station. Pets are allowed and must be leashed. The length of the hike is about two hours, covering 1.5 miles of beautiful scenery and interpretation of popular desert trees. For more information, call the park at 928-667-3231.

• Catalina State Park, Tucson — 9 a.m. – Romero Ruins Adventure Walk

Assistant manager Jack McCabe will lead a tour of the Romero Ruins Trail, where the whole family can learn about the history and mystery surrounding the Hohokam’s largest ruin site in Catalina State Park. Meet at the Romero Ruins Ramada. For more information, call the park at 520-628-5798.

• Dead Horse Ranch State Park, Cottonwood — 10 a.m. – Birding and Nature Hike

Meet at the West Lagoon parking lot. The guided, 3-mile birding-and-nature hike will go along the riparian area of the Verde River and around the edges of the lagoons to look for evidence of beaver, otter, waterfowl and other wildlife found in the park. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies before the hike. For more information, call the park at 928-634-5283.

2 p.m. – Guided Hike

Three-mile guided upland desert hike overlooking the Verde Valley. This hike provides great views overlooking the Verde River and Tuzigoot National Monument.

• Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area, Show Low — 10 a.m. – Ranger-led Hike

Join us at Fool Hollow Lake for a nature hike. Hikers will meet at the Addair amphitheater for a ranger-led hike around Fool Hollow Lake, which is approximately 2.5 miles (2-1/2 to 3 hours). Dress warmly and wear appropriate hiking boots, and don’t forget your water. Dogs are welcome, but they must be kept on a leash no longer than 6 feet and they must be cleaned up after. For more information, call the recreation area at 928-537-3680.

• Homolovi State Park, Winslow — 10 a.m. – Tsü’vö Trail to Diné Point Hike

Join a park ranger for a hike to Diné Point via the Tsu’vö Trail. Hikers will see petroglyphs from the early occupation period at Homolovi (620-890 A.D.) up to the Diné Point overlook. The hike is on moderate, sandy trails and goes for about 2 miles. For more information, call the park at 928-289-4106.

• Kartchner Caverns State Park, Benson — 9 a.m. – Guindani Trail

The Guindani Trail (#398), located on the east flank of the Whetstone Mountains in the Coronado National Forest, is 4.2 miles (the first mile is an easy walk, although the last two-thirds of the trail is moderately difficult and the final leg is strenuous). Guindani Trail, a shared-use, non-motorized trail, is well-marked with directional signs. For more information, call the park at 520-586-2283.

3 p.m. – Foothill Loop Trail

Start your New Year off right and hike the Foothills Loop Trail. Join rangers on a moderate, 2.5-mile guided hike, exploring the geology and history of the San Pedro River Valley. Make sure to bring water and appropriate clothing.

Cave tours are also available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Lake Havasu State Park, Lake Havasu — 10 a.m. – Ranger-Led Hike

Meet at the trailhead for this moderate, 2-mile hike with a snack and water break at Cactus Garden. The hike lasts about three hours and includes the history, fauna, and wildlife in the area. Bring comfortable shoes, water, and snacks. For more information, call the park at 877-697-2757.

• Lost Dutchman State Park, Apache Junction — 8 a.m. & 11 a.m. – Ranger-Led Hikes

Start the year off right with a moderate hike up Treasure Loop Trail. Be ready for rocky terrain with a 500-foot elevation gain spanning 2.4 miles. Bring your water bottle, sturdy shoes, and cameras. A guiding ranger will answer questions about the landscape around you. Meet at Saguaro.

11 a.m. – Beginner’s Hike

Start the year off right with a moderate hike up Treasure Loop Trail. This hike is a little easier; a 1-mile loop with only 75 feet of elevation gain. Bring your water bottle, sturdy shoes, and cameras. A guiding ranger will answer questions about the landscape around you.

Notes: Pets are not allowed on these guided hikes. Make sure you have good shoes, water, and are conditioned/prepared for the hike you will be taking so you can keep up with the group.

• Lyman Lake State Park, St. John’s — 10 a.m. - Ranger-led hike

Join the park for a guided hike of the Petroglyph Trail, weather permitting. The trail features a mild climb and a number of petroglyphs, and interpretive signs are visible. For more information, call the park at 928-337-4441.

• McFarland State Historic Park, Florence — 10 a.m. – Self-Guided Tours

Take a self-guided walk through the Florence Historic District, starting at the park. Florence is the sixth oldest non-Native American settlement in Arizona, with more than 100 buildings on the National Historic Register. For more information, call the park at 520-868-5216.

• Oracle State Park, Oracle — 10 a.m. – Ranger-Led Hike

Start off the New Year with a guided hike at Oracle State Park. Meet at the Kannally Ranch House for a hike of 1-1/2 to 2-1/2 miles. Admission’s free with a park entrance fee. Reservations preferred. For more information, call the park at 520-896-2425.

• Patagonia Lake State Park, Patagonia — 8:45 a.m. – Pontoon Boat Tour

What better way to ring in the New Year than a boat tour around Patagonia Lake? Discover the history, vegetation, and overwhelming beauty of the surrounding area. The tour’s an hour-long, so dress for the weather. Admission is $5 per person. To ensure a spot, stop in or call the visitor center, where participants will meet. For more information, call the park at 520-287-2791.

9:30 a.m. – Overlook Hike

The Overlook Hike is a 1-1/2-mile roundtrip hike to the top of the hill for a beautiful view of the lake and surrounding area. The moderate hike has an elevation gain of 335 feet. Call the visitor center, where hikers will ultimately meet, or stop in to register.

3:45 p.m. – Twilight Boat Tour

Is there a better way to ring in the New Year than taking a boat tour around Patagonia Lake? Discover the history, vegetation, and overwhelming beauty of the surrounding area. The tour’s an hour-long, so dress for the weather. Admission is $7 per person. To ensure a spot, stop in or call the visitor center, where participants will meet. Enjoy the end of New Year’s Day on a pontoon boat at the park.

• Picacho Peak State Park, Eloy — 10 a.m. – Calloway Overlook Trail Guided Hike

Ranger-led moderate hike along the Calloway Trail. The trail offers expansive views of the Sonoran Desert. This one-hour, 1.2 mile round-trip hike does not go to the top of the Peak. The hike is suitable for ages six and older. Wear hiking boots, bring sun protection and at least one quart of water per person. Meet at Harrington Loop Trail Head. Dogs are not allowed on this group hike. For more information, call 520-466-3183.

• Red Rock State Park, Sedona — 10 a.m. - Guided Nature Hike

A volunteer naturalist will lead a guided nature walk informing visitors about the different life zones of Red Rock State Park. The subjects discussed on this walk include geology, wildlife, history, archaeology, and plant life. Our naturalists welcome questions during the walk, enhancing the learning experience. For more information, call 928-282-6907.

• Roper Lake State Park, Safford — 9:30 a.m. - Ranger-led bird walk

Join a 1.5-mile, leisurely hike looking at the visiting birds. Discover incredible species in their natural habitat, and a beautiful view. Meet at the Day Use Parking lot. Bring appropriate hiking attire, camera, water, binoculars. For more information, call 928-428-6760.

• Slide Rock State Park, Sedona — 1:00 p.m. - Ranger-led Hike

Start the New Year with a nature hike led by Slide Rock State Park Ranger Blake Hourigan. Hourigan will guide visitors on a 1.5-mile walk with informative tidbits of geology, wildlife, homestead history and plant life around Slide Rock State Park. Please remember to wear appropriate shoes and layered clothing. Bring plenty of water. For more information, call 928-282-3034.

If you miss these hike times, you can still start the new year with hikes at other times; for more information, visit https://azstateparks.com/fdh.