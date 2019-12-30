Crash near La Guardia Bridge backs up traffic on Montezuma St.
Police conducting DUI investigation
Police blocked off Montezuma St. between Sheldon St. and 3rd St. for about an hour-and-a-half due to a collision between two vehicles just north of La Guardia Bridge Monday morning, Dec. 30.
Authorities at the scene said a southbound truck crossed the center lane and went head-on into a northbound vehicle around 10 a.m.
Fortunately, no one was seriously injured or even had to be transported by ambulance to the hospital.
“There were no patients,” said Dan Morgan, a battalion chief with the Prescott Fire Department.
Officers with the Prescott Police Department (PPD) did detain one of the drivers.
“The guy who caused it is in custody and we’re doing a DUI investigation,” PPD Lt. Jon Brambila said.
Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
- Winter storm expected Thursday night through early Saturday
- Need2Know: Pangaea Bakery reopens at new location; Step One Coffee House now Carlitos Café; Prescott Valley Dog Squad opens on Florentine Drive
- Name released of victim in Dec. 13 plane crash southeast of I-17, Highway 169
- Obituary: George D. Osvog
- Police respond to accidental shooting in Prescott Valley; 24-year-old flown to Phoenix hospital
- Storm results in slick roads, rock slide on I-17
- Stray bullet nearly hits woman lying in bed; 18-year-old arrested for allegedly firing gun
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: