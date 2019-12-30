Crash near La Guardia Bridge backs up traffic on Montezuma St.

Police blocked off Montezuma St. between Sheldon St. and 3rd St. for about an hour-and-a-half due to a collision between two vehicles just north of La Guardia Bridge Monday morning, Dec. 30.

Authorities at the scene said a southbound truck crossed the center lane and went head-on into a northbound vehicle around 10 a.m.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured or even had to be transported by ambulance to the hospital.

“There were no patients,” said Dan Morgan, a battalion chief with the Prescott Fire Department.

Officers with the Prescott Police Department (PPD) did detain one of the drivers.

“The guy who caused it is in custody and we’re doing a DUI investigation,” PPD Lt. Jon Brambila said.

