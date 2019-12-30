OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Dec. 30
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Couple return for a 2nd dunk at Dunkin’, this time with vows

Jason Roy and Valerie Sneade say their vows in front of friends and family at the Dunkin' Donuts on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 in Worcester, Mass. The couple reunited for their wedding vows at the Dunkin' Donuts where their young love splintered nearly thirty years ago. Except for a couple of chance encounters, Sneade and Roy mostly didn't see each other for 25 years after a conversation about their future at the same donut shop in 1992 led the young couple to slowly cut ties. Sneade and Roy blame misunderstandings at the time and words that didn't come out right. (Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram &amp; Gazette via AP)

Jason Roy and Valerie Sneade say their vows in front of friends and family at the Dunkin' Donuts on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 in Worcester, Mass. The couple reunited for their wedding vows at the Dunkin' Donuts where their young love splintered nearly thirty years ago. Except for a couple of chance encounters, Sneade and Roy mostly didn't see each other for 25 years after a conversation about their future at the same donut shop in 1992 led the young couple to slowly cut ties. Sneade and Roy blame misunderstandings at the time and words that didn't come out right. (Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram &amp; Gazette via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 30, 2019 10:34 a.m.

photo

Bride Valerie Sneade places the ring on groom Jason Roy's finger during their wedding ceremony at the Dunkin' Donuts on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 in Worcester, Mass. (Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP)

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts couple reunited for extra-sweet wedding vows at the same Dunkin’ Donuts where their young love splintered nearly 30 years ago.

Valerie Sneade and Jason Roy were married Friday afternoon, joined by family, friends and customers buying coffee and pastries at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Grafton Street in Worcester.

“It had to happen here,” Roy, who works for the Worcester Parks Department, told the Telegram & Gazette during an earlier interview.

“We think it’s an absolute riot,” said singer and actress Sneade, who is now taking the name Valerie Roy. “Has anybody been married in Dunkin’ Donuts before? Maybe we’ll start a trend.”

Sneade and Roy mostly didn’t see each other for 25 years after a conversation about their future at the same shop in 1992 led the young, in-love couple to step back from their relationship. Sneade blames misunderstandings at the time and words that didn’t come out right.

photo

Newlyweds Valerie Sneade and Jason Roy kiss during their wedding ceremony at the Dunkin' Donuts on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 in Worcester, Mass. The couple reunited for their wedding vows at the Dunkin' Donuts where their young love splintered nearly thirty years ago. (Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP)

Roy joined the Navy, married and had three children. Sneade also had a first marriage and moved to Florida. She became a singer and actress, developing her own cabaret shows. Both later divorced.

“I wouldn’t want to change a thing that happened,” Sneade said. “Jason has three beautiful children who he adores. I had a different way to give to the world through music.”

When Roy learned Sneade was performing a Valentine’s Day-themed musical revue in Worcester in February 2018, he showed up and sat in the front row.

“I looked out almost like a deer in the headlights,” Sneade said. “I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ ”

Three months later, she moved back to Massachusetts. Roy proposed that New Year’s Eve.

“I think we’re going to appreciate each other more so much later in life because every day is a blessing,” Sneade said. “I can’t imagine my life without him.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Couple, married 70 years, renew vows _ this time in church
Massachusetts mayor apologizes for calling protesters 'freakin' morons'
Police: Woman stole from mom during her funeral
Dunkin’ Donuts sends cease-and-desist to local coffee shop
Man climbs into Dunkin’ Donuts window, immediately leaves

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries