Can you fly a political flag under the American Flag? Prescott Valley homeowner cites First Amendment right

Prescott Valley resident Tawney Baccellia makes a simple argument when defending her flying a “Trump 2020 Keep America Great” flag under her American Flag on a pole in her backyard: It’s her First Amendment right.

On Dec. 19, Baccellia received a letter in the mail from the Town of Prescott Valley’s Code Enforcement department stating that she was in violation of town code 13-23-060A. Town code allows only federal government- or military-related flags to be flown underneath the Stars and Stripes, although smaller state flags are also permissible.

Baccellia said her husband was the first one to see the letter from the town. After he showed it to her, she said, “You’ve got to be kidding me!” Over the past several days, Baccellia’s Facebook post regarding the issue has blown up, receiving hundreds of comments.

“I love everything he [Trump] has done, but I’m not doing this for political reasons,” Baccellia said Dec. 27. “This is showing support for the president. I completely support our president. … I’m not trying to tell anybody who to vote for.”

Prescott Valley’s town code refers to prohibited signs, such as those that are animated or flashing. Baccellia keeps a light on at night on her pole to show her flags, although that’s not considered a violation. She said she’s flown the Trump flag since early November in her Viewpoint neighborhood, where she’s lived since 2011.

Traditionally, American Flags are flown either by themselves or with a smaller state flag underneath or with a military flag, such as the black POW/MIA flag.

In addition to the stipulations made in the town code, Arizona State Statutes give homeowners 60 days before a primary election and 30 days after a general election (unless there’s a runoff) to post politically-related signs in their yards, as long as they remain out of rights-of-way.

Although Baccellia’s in violation of town code, she can appeal the decision. In the meantime, she said she’s keeping the Trump flag raised on her property, even if she’s eventually fined.

“It’s staying up,” Baccellia reiterated. “I already have another one [if it gets frayed or worn].”

TOWN’S TAKE

Baccellia said Prescott Valley code enforcement officer Gene McFarland, who was assigned to handle Baccellia’s case, was courteous to her when explaining the violation. He said he’s heard of three complaints to the town regarding Baccellia’s Trump flag, although he doesn’t know who called the department.

McFarland said if Baccellia doesn’t take the Trump flag down, she will be given a final notice of violation, likely on Monday, Dec. 30.

“I’ll be going out there to verify it’s down or in compliance,” McFarland said. “If not, a final notice will give her 30 days to get into compliance.”

If Baccellia doesn’t comply with the final notice, she’ll receive a notice of citation for a town hearing.

“The code is designed to give people their opportunity in front of a hearing officer,” McFarland said.

MAYOR’S TAKE

Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta, who supports Baccellia’s right to fly her Trump flag (or any other flag, for that matter) underneath her American Flag, said he’s trying to schedule the issue for a town council work study session in January.

“I want the [town] staff to put together a more clean, specific code of what is not allowed for residential and commercial properties [regarding flags],” Palguta said. “For example, ‘Private property owners shall be able to fly two flags if they so choose.’ ”

Palguta’s goal is to rally the town council around approving an amendment to the town code to say that residents can fly flags underneath the American Flag because it’s their First Amendment right to freedom of speech. He added that times have changed in America regarding the ability for people to purchase all different kinds of flags in the marketplace.

“Saying you can only fly specific flags is just not right,” Palguta said.

Baccellia and Palguta say they may not like the flags others fly in their yards, such as some NFL football teams’ flags, but that they would not report these homeowners to the town’s code enforcement department.

This past week, Palguta posted on Facebook that he supported Baccellia’s right to fly her Trump flag, no matter his or anyone else’s views about the president.

“I’ve been so grateful for our mayor and the post he made [on Facebook],” Baccellia said. “The codes need to be changed. I’m being stubborn and putting my foot down.”

But what if she’s eventually forced to take down her Trump flag?

“I will find a place to put it up somewhere else,” Baccellia said. “Maybe I’ll staple it to my house. This is about freedom of speech. Too many men and women died for that.”

Yavapai County’s code on Trump flag issue

By DOUG COOK

Would flying a Trump flag, or any other political flag, for that matter, under an American flag at a private residence be a code violation in Yavapai County, even if it is the case in Prescott Valley?

This past week, the Town of Prescott Valley’s Code Enforcement department mailed resident Tawney Baccellia a warning for violating town code 13-23-060A for flying a “Trump 2020 Keep America Great” flag under her American flag on a pole in her backyard.

Town code allows only federal government- or military-related flags to be flown underneath the Stars and Stripes, although smaller state flags are also permissible.

Yavapai County Director of Development Services David Williams said Baccellia’s flying of a Trump flag wouldn’t be considered a violation if she lived on county land.

“It’s tied to freedom of speech in this country,” Williams added. “It’s one of the most protected rights we have. Flying any political candidate’s flag is not a violation.”

Williams cited the decision made in the Supreme Court case, Reed v. Town of Gilbert (Arizona), in 2015.

In that case, the Supreme Court ruled for Gilbert Pastor Clyde Reed regarding a town ordinance that had placed stricter limitations on the size and placement of religious signs than other types of signs. The court’s majority opinion stated that the ordinance included an unconstitutional content-based restriction on free speech.

“I suppose the Supreme Court ruling would invalidate [Prescott Valley’s] ordinance,” Williams said. “Our county’s ordinance does not address flags.”

Williams added that Baccellia is flying a stylized blue-line American flag, which is different from a traditional red, white and blue American flag in that it’s black and white with one blue stripe in the middle. The blue line symbolizes support for law enforcement officials.

He said that as long as the American flag is respected, it shouldn’t matter what other flags fly beneath it, whether it’s the Gadsden flag (“Don’t Tread on Me”) or an NFL (National Football League) team’s flag, for example.

“From my point of view,” Williams added, “[the Trump flag] is a symbol of American freedom and power.”

Code enforcement officials with the City of Prescott and the Town of Chino Valley were not immediately available for comment about how their municipalities would handle this issue.