All About Pets: Include in resolutions: run, romp, play daily

Assuming that we and our pets all survived Christmas, already it is time to ring in the New Year.

Along with the ringing comes responsibilities, commitments, determination and resolve. It is time to make our new list of New Year’s resolutions.

Some years ago, I came across a poster with these words of wisdom. No author is named – but I am going to list them here because they are such good bits of advice.

THINGS WE CAN LEARN FROM A DOG

• Never pass up the opportunity to go for a joy ride.

• Allow the experience of fresh air and the wind in your face to be your ecstasy.

• When loved ones come home, always run to greet them.

• When it is in your best interest, practice obedience.

• Let others know when they’ve invaded your territory.

• Take naps and stretch before rising.

• Run, romp and play daily.

• Eat with gusto and enthusiasm.

• Be loyal.

• Never pretend to be something you’re not.

• If what you want lies buried, dig until you find it.

• When someone is having a bad day, be silent, sit close by and nuzzle them gently.

• Thrive on attention and let people touch you.

• Avoid biting when a simple growl will do.

• On hot days, drink lots of water and lay under a shady tree.

• When you’re happy, dance around and wag your entire body.

• No matter how often you’re scolded, don’t buy into the guilt thing and pout — run right back and make friends.

• Delight in the simple joy of a long walk.

Those appear to be a good starting point when making our resolutions. I might have to add one more:

Avoid allowing stacks of paper to pile up on your desk and areas around your favorite chair. Recycle and more recycling. Good luck and happy New Year to one and all, people and pets.

Christy Powers is a freelance writer whose passion is studying and writing about pet health, nutrition and training. She can be reached at cpowerspak@gmail.com.