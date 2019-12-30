Affordable housing and public transit a key focus at Yavapai County symposium

Ending homelessness as it exists today is a lofty goal area non-profit leaders want to become reality.

Their belief in the possibility is rooted in the creative imagination, will, and resources of many.

At the second annual Connecting Communities Symposium on Dec. 12, a panel of non-profit homeless advocates, real estate and public transportation leaders shared their vision for tackling the complexities.

Beyond thinking outside the box on housing options — Prescott has just a 2% rental vacancy rate — the five panelists talked about the impact of a robust public transportation service that would make it possible for low-income individuals and families to survive without their own car.

TRANSIT

Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization Administrator Chris Bridges said his agency is getting ready to unveil a transit implementation plan in February.

In talks with U.S. VETS Executive Director Carole Benedict, Bridges said he knows that there are veterans they are striving to assist with housing and employment but often find their clients cannot accept a particular job because it is too far away from available housing without access to public transportation.

The economic benefits are clear, Bridges said.

“Every dollar invested in transit is $4 into the economy,” he said.

If public transit makes it possible for someone to be hired for a job, enabling them to pay rent and be independent, “that’s important,” he said.

In Yavapai County, 15.1% of people live in poverty; 23.4% are children. The median income in Yavapai County is $48,259 and the Arizona median is $53,510.

To Bridges, a small investment from the local, state and federal governments to make this happen “will make a huge impact” in people’s lives.

“For our size community, we’re way behind,” Bridges said.

Coalition for Compassion and Justice Executive Director Jessi Hans said one of the reasons they try to centralize their rental housing options for their homeless clients is so they are within walking distance of a grocery store and businesses where they might be able to secure a job.

“Transportation makes people more employable,” Hans said. “We’d love to build in Prescott Valley, and closer to Dewey, but we need transportation.”

HOUSING SOLUTIONS

When it comes to housing options, the non-profit homeless advocates have found traction with some local real estate developers and agents willing to assist in offering new options.

Dorn Homes Owner and President Dave Grounds, a panelist, shared how his company came to team up with CCJ for the construction of two, lodge model homes suitable for between four and six people each. Those houses that combine private bedrooms and porches with congregate style living near downtown are expected to open sometime in the next few months.

Some of his company’s personnel volunteered to serve a weekly dinner at CCJ’s Madison Avenue shelter. From that endeavor, the volunteers got to know some of their stories.

“We wanted to know how we could turn hopelessness into dignity,” Grounds said.

With the help of many local contractors and businesses, the lodge models were designed and will be donated to CCJ for the use of their clients, with the model able to be replicated as land and funds become available, Grounds said.

What Grounds likes most about this model is that it also builds family. Each tenant has privacy, yet is part of a family environment with CCJ case management support to enable them to seek employment as well as work on any addiction or health issues, either physical or mental.

Another panelist, BloomTree Realty principal Raymond Zogob, is part of the soon-to-open new U.S. VETS housing complex on Whipple Street. That project is expected to serve just over 100 vets in transitional and studio apartments.

Zogob called this project a “fantastic solution” to some of the area’s affordable housing dilemma.

COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS

“We work alongside other groups who all have the mission to end homelessness,” Hans said. “We are looking at the individuals who are homeless and how many we can each house. We’re putting faces to the numbers and the units available.”

The key is to move away from the invisibility and isolation too many have experienced for too long, she said.

In the coming year, Hans said she expects to be brainstorming on the creation of a supervised campground setting for those who do not see themselves suited to the more conventional housing options.

“We want to see and connect with people,” Hans said.

NEW DIRECTIONS

Hans was clear the direction for the future is housing first.

“Housing improves all outcomes,” Hans said. “The moment people can have a bed, a door, a place to store their belongings … everything else can come into closer view.

“If you are hungry, and I give you a pair of socks, that doesn’t meet the need. Housing makes everything possible.”

Marry housing with public transportation and more doors are opened for the most vulnerable.

“When you raise the quality of life for the most vulnerable, you raise the quality of life for all.”