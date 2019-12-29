Quad-city area set to celebrate New Year's Eve

A new decade is coming and there are plenty of ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, this year, and welcome 2020 in the Prescott area.

PRESCOTT

The ninth annual New Year’s Eve Whiskey Row Boot Drop is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. and with all the buzz that’s already been generated, M&M Entertainment & Productions Co-founder Matt Brassard said there’s probably going to be a huge crowd, making it the biggest boot drop ever.

There will be two drops – at 10 p.m. and midnight, both of which will have fireworks and something a little new this year, Brassard said.

“We have a huge light show that’s going to go along with the boot drop this year,” he said. “It’s probably going to be one of the biggest light shows that Prescott’s had. We’re very excited about that.”

Not only will all of the food vendors and everything people have come to know and love from the annual event be back, including the Ferris Wheel if weather permits, but this year will also feature live music by local ’90s rock, grunge and alternative band 90 Proof, Brassard said. They’ll play from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m. and again from 10:30 to 11:15, he said.

The boot, which drops from the flagpole on top of The Palace and Jersey Lilly saloons, has been revamped to usher in the new decade, Brassard said.

“Completely got stripped of all the lights, got recoated, kind of refurbished, because it is nine years old now,” he said. “That turned out really nice.”

It’s a free event that everyone in the family can enjoy, whether they’re a local or a tourist, Brassard said.

For more information, visit www.bootdrop.com.

Other events in Prescott that responded to Courier requests include:

• New Year’s Eve at the Club at Prescott Lakes, 319 E. Smoke Tree Lane. Dancing with music provided by DJ Josh Orlando, a food spread with complimentary champagne toast when midnight hits in New York City. It starts at 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $150 per couple, call 928-443-3523 to RSVP.

• New Year’s Eve Roaring into 2020 party at Bucky’s and Yavapai casinos. Yavapai Casino, 1505 Highway 69, has $2,020 cash drawings every half hour from 4 to 6:30 p.m., a complimentary champagne toast at 7 p.m. and Off the Record live in the Cantina from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Bucky’s Casino, 1500 Highway 69, also has $2,020 cash drawings every half hour from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. along with live music by Funk Frequency, a complimentary champagne toast and a fireworks display after midnight.

• Ring in the ’20s New Year’s Eve Party at The Point Bar and Lounge, 114 N. Montezuma St. The party begins at 8:30 p.m. and has live music by King Copper Jazz band, drink specials for those dressed in ’20s themed attire, swag giveaways and a midnight toast.

• Dining for the Stars at The Barley Hound, 234 S. Cortez St., two seatings that feature a multicourse menu with paired beverages and open cocktail bar to benefit the Central Arizona Boys & Girls Club’s Dancing for the Stars event. The first seating at 4:30 is a five-course menu and costs $100 per person or $75 per person after a $60 per person minimum donation and the second seating is at 8 p.m. and costs $250 per person or $100 per person after a $500 per person minimum donation. Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com. Donations can be made by calling 520-975-2366.

• New Year’s Eve Dinner and Party with “Frank Sinatra” at Bucky O’Neill VFW Post 541, 202 Arizona Ave. Dinner starts at 5 p.m. and tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. All veterans, their family members and guests are welcome. For more information, call 928-776-1126.

• Bring in the New Year at Los Pinos at Los Pinos Mexican Food, 1245 White Spar Road. It begins at 8 p.m., cover is $20 and features party favors, champagne at midnight and live music with Clyde Score.

• Celebrate with the 15th Anniversary New Year’s Eve at El Gato Azul, 316 W. Goodwin St., with a special dinner that includes Blistered Tomato & Lobster Bisque, Seafood Polenta Cakes, Hoisin Glazed Short Ribs, Braised Lamb Shanks, Salmon N’awlins, Candied Ginger Crème Brulee, Tira Misu, and Grande Marnier Chocolate Mousse with Waffle Cups. The special menu is available along with El Gato Azul’s full menu beginning at 3 p.m.

There’s also a few parties happening elsewhere such as:

PRESCOTT VALLEY

• New Year’s Eve Celebration & Fireworks at the Findlay Toyota Center parking lot, 3201 N. Main St. Starting at 7:30 p.m., the free event put on by the Town of Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department will have a bonfire, s’mores, games and fireworks at 8:30 p.m. and midnight. For more information, call 928-759-3090 or visit www.pvaz.net.

• New Year’s Eve Wine Paired Dinner at Prescott Club at StoneRidge, 1601 Bluff Top Drive, with four courses and seatings from 5 to 9 p.m. Cost is $65 per person plus tax and service charge. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 928-775-9140 or emailing info@prescottclubaz.com.

CHINO VALLEY

• Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve Bash & Karaoke at American Legion Post 40, 650 E. Road 3 South. The event starts at 8 p.m. and ’20s attire is encouraged. There will be karaoke and drink specials and attendees are asked to bring a dish or appetizer to share.

• Crooked Canes Roarin ’20s New Year’s Party at Crooked Canes Art & More, 2235 S. Highway 89 Suite B5. All ages are welcome to the free event which starts at 7 p.m. and will feature a paint and sketch. Donations will be accepted to contribute to Crooked Canes’ various art programs as well.

So, what are you doing for New Year’s Eve?