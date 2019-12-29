PV wrestling claims second at Thunderbird/Mountain Sky Classic

PHOENIX — Prescott Valley Middle School wrestling continues to flourish this season as it placed second out of 20 teams at the 23rd annual Thunderbird/Mountain Sky Classic on Saturday in Phoenix.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

63-lbs. Riley Nollet — second place; 78-lbs. Deion Zamaro — second place; 118-lbs. Dustin Oen — second place; 142-lbs. Jackson Perkins — second place; 104-lbs. Wallace Stooks — third place; 154-lbs. Kaden Martinez — third place; 68-lbs. Tad Harcey — fourth place; 125-lbs. Jordan Kelley — fourth place

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.