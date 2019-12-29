PV wrestling claims second at Thunderbird/Mountain Sky Classic
Prep Wrestling
PHOENIX — Prescott Valley Middle School wrestling continues to flourish this season as it placed second out of 20 teams at the 23rd annual Thunderbird/Mountain Sky Classic on Saturday in Phoenix.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
63-lbs. Riley Nollet — second place; 78-lbs. Deion Zamaro — second place; 118-lbs. Dustin Oen — second place; 142-lbs. Jackson Perkins — second place; 104-lbs. Wallace Stooks — third place; 154-lbs. Kaden Martinez — third place; 68-lbs. Tad Harcey — fourth place; 125-lbs. Jordan Kelley — fourth place
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
- Winter storm expected Thursday night through early Saturday
- Need2Know: Pangaea Bakery reopens at new location; Step One Coffee House now Carlitos Café; Prescott Valley Dog Squad opens on Florentine Drive
- Name released of victim in Dec. 13 plane crash southeast of I-17, Highway 169
- Obituary: George D. Osvog
- Police respond to accidental shooting in Prescott Valley; 24-year-old flown to Phoenix hospital
- Storm results in slick roads, rock slide on I-17
- Stray bullet nearly hits woman lying in bed; 18-year-old arrested for allegedly firing gun
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: