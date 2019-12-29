OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Dec. 29
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana

A 23-year-old Prescott Valley woman died, and her husband was seriously injured, in a crash on Interstate 70 in Putnam County, Indiana on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Indiana State Police)

A 23-year-old Prescott Valley woman died, and her husband was seriously injured, in a crash on Interstate 70 in Putnam County, Indiana on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Indiana State Police)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: December 29, 2019 3:52 p.m.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A 23-year old Prescott Valley woman was killed when the car she was in, driven by her husband, struck the back of a fire truck on an interstate in Indiana Sunday morning.

Jenna N. Monet died and her husband, 25-year-old Derrick N. Monet, also of Prescott Valley, was seriously injured after their Tesla crashed into the back of a parked fire truck.

According to information from Indiana State Police, the fire truck was responding to an earlier single-vehicle crash on I-70 eastbound in Putnam County, Indiana near Cloverdale.

Just after 8 a.m. the Cloverdale Fire Department was responding to the earlier accident and positioned their vehicles in the passing lane, with all emergency lights activated.

photo

Derrick and Jenna Monet of Prescott Valley were seriously injured when their 2019 Tesla ran into the back of a parked fire truck on Interstate 70 in Putnam County, Indiana on Dec. 29, 2019. The Monets were transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for treatment, where Jenna died from her injuries, police said. (Indiana State Police)

Investigators say the 2019 Tesla ran into the back of the parked fire truck after the driver failed to see the emergency vehicle.

Both victims were seriously injured on impact and had to be extricated from the wreckage. The Monets were transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for treatment, where Jenna died from her injuries, state police said.

No firefighters were injured and drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash, police said. Family members have been notified.

Cloverdale, IN 46120

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Man killed when his truck was hit by a train near Kingman
I-17 reopen after semi-truck carrying eggs catches fire near Cordes Junction
Crash spills cocoa powder, batteries on freeway in Indiana
Man in concrete mixer truck leads Wyoming police in chase
YCSO volunteer rescues dog attached to moving semi-truck

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries