Prescott Fire Department recommended for Accredited Agency Status
Updated as of Sunday, December 29, 2019 10:45 PM
The City of Prescott served as hosts for an on-site review of the Prescott Fire Department by four fire service professionals from California, Illinois, North Carolina and Virginia in early November, according to a news release from Division Chief Don Devondorf.
Between Sunday, Nov. 3, and Thursday, Nov. 7, the team inspected facilities, reviewed procedures and interviewed key personnel, and during the out-brief on Thursday, they made a positive recommendation for the department to be given Accredited Agency status.
“Over the past 24 months, the Prescott Fire Department has been working toward becoming internationally accredited by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International,” the release states. “This process has necessitated the development of a comprehensive Community Risk Assessment and Standards of Cover document in addition to a five-year Strategic Plan and a Fire and Emergency Services Self-Assessment Manual”
The Commission on Fire Accreditation International is committed to improving fire and emergency service agencies around the world. They assist agencies in achieving organizational and professional excellence, done through a strategic self-assessment model and accreditation process which provides continuous quality improvement and enhancement of service delivery to the community. Accreditation is viewed as a means of measurement for a fire department’s service level credibility against 10 specific categories and 252 individual performance indicators.
The positive recommendation made by the team will be brought forth to the Commission on Fire Accreditation International in March 2020 as part of the Center for Public Safety Excellence Conference in Orlando. If approved by a majority of the members, the department will be awarded Accredited Agency status.
The recommendation is the result of an effort that included the entire department and took a number of years to complete, Fire Chief Dennis Light said in the release. When it comes to process improvement and encouraging best practices, such efforts never cease, Light said.
“Becoming an accredited agency is not the end, it is the beginning,” he said. “Once the Prescott Fire Department becomes accredited, it will require us to regularly evaluate our processes and improvement. We will be require to submit annual reports to the (Commission on Fire Accreditation International), detailing our actions with regard to compliance and process improvement for each of the 10 specific categories and 252 individual performance indicators. Accreditation is not for life, it is for a five-year period, so our work to improve our operations will be continuous in anticipation of being fully reviewed again in five years for re-accreditation.”
