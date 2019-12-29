OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Dec. 29
Weather  32.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

No more photo-only tours at Upper Antelope Canyon

A time-lapse photo in the Upper Antelope Canyon. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)

A time-lapse photo in the Upper Antelope Canyon. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: December 29, 2019 11:14 a.m.

The light cascades down the water-worn stone. A simple tourist snapshot detects only a fraction of the detail.

Instead, photographers with professional gear catch multiple hues and the detail of years of flooding and wear on the sandstone.

That advantage is ending in Upper Antelope Canyon, the Navajo Nation announced this past week.

“No more Photographic Tours for the rest of 2019 and no Photographic Tours for 2020,” the Navajo tribe stated on its website. “We will continue to offer our Sightseer's Tour where you can still take photos with all forms of handheld cameras/cell phones.”

photo

A time-lapse photo in the Upper Antelope Canyon shows the detail of wear in the walls. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)

Photographers’ shot at snapping photos of the globally recognized Upper Antelope Canyon in Arizona is changing.

Antelope Canyon Tours, which is owned by members of the Navajo tribe, announced the decision on its website, adding that “with the Sightseer's Tour you will not be able to use a tripod.”

Guided tours are the only way tourists can reach upper or lower Antelope Canyon near Page in northern Arizona. A ride into the site on the tour’s four-wheel-drive truck provides the only access, and the photo tours are not available at Lower Antelope Canyon. The Lower Antelope Canyon is accessible by a short hike.

The upper and lower canyons are managed by the Navajo Parks and Recreation Department. No one at the agency was immediately available to respond for comments. However, tour operators of the slot canyon, known for its red-orange sandstone walls, on the Navajo Nation have said previously the Photographic Tours take more time. They have led to long wait times as professionals try to get that picture-perfect shot.

Tours of Antelope Canyon usually run out of bookings in a matter of months or even weeks in advance. Social media has undoubtedly played a role in the slot canyon's ability to draw millions of tourists a year. Antelope Canyon is a perfect photo opp for a Facebook or Instagram post.

Some tour operators are considering leading photography tours in other slot canyons on the Navajo Nation. Adventurous Antelope Canyon Tours will begin photo tours to Rattlesnake, Owl and Mountain Sheep canyons early next year. Although these spots may not have the coloring of Antelope Canyon, they do have the swirling walls.

For information on the Antelope Canyon tours, visit https://www.antelopecanyon.com/photographic-tour-2/.

The Arizona Republic contributed to this article via the Associated Press.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

State: Navajos seek exemption for Grand Canyon flights
Blog: Nature's sculpture at Long Trail
Talk of the Town: We'll soon pay dearly for safe-yield inaction
English-speaking men can face arrest for wearing 'mankinis' in Poland
What's next for a Grand Canyon tram? Prospects are bleak

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries