No. 18 Arizona women hold off Arizona State in Pac-12 opener
College Women's Basketball
TEMPE — Aari McDonald scored 20 points, Cate Reese added a double-double and No. 18 Arizona opened Pac-12 play on Sunday with a 58-53 win over rival Arizona State.
Sam Thomas had four free throws in the final 36.6 seconds after the Sun Devils cut a nine-point deficit to one on Iris Mbulito’s layup with 1:06 remaining.
After Thomas’ first two free throws she blocked a 3-point attempt and made 1 of 2 from the line with 22 seconds to go. Mbulito was fouled on the rebound but missed two free throws and Thomas capped the scoring by making 1 of 2 with 14.4 seconds to play.
Reese had 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Wildcats (12-0), who won the postseason WNIT last year, extended their best-start ever and ran their winning streak to 18.
Eboni Walker led the Sun Devils (10-3), who had won six straight, with 12 points and Jamie Ruden had 10.
However, Arizona State only shot 30% against the nation’s leading defense in shooting percentage (29%) and points per game (43.6). The Sun Devils, who only allow 54 points a game, were just the fourth team to reach 50 on the Wildcats.
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
- Winter storm expected Thursday night through early Saturday
- Need2Know: Pangaea Bakery reopens at new location; Step One Coffee House now Carlitos Café; Prescott Valley Dog Squad opens on Florentine Drive
- Name released of victim in Dec. 13 plane crash southeast of I-17, Highway 169
- Obituary: George D. Osvog
- Police respond to accidental shooting in Prescott Valley; 24-year-old flown to Phoenix hospital
- Storm results in slick roads, rock slide on I-17
- Stray bullet nearly hits woman lying in bed; 18-year-old arrested for allegedly firing gun
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: