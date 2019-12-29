Letter: Talking point
Editor:
I am sorry Mr. Compton that in your letter of Dec. 5, you express your belief that those who don’t share your love for the president hate him. This talking point: “they hate the president,” is thrown around over and over, to change people’s attention away from the reality of Mr. Trump’s many presidential and illegal actions.
I wish I could convince you that I and millions of Americans feel no hate for this man. I had just written this when I heard Nancy Pelosi’s answer to a conservative reporter’s appalling question: “Do you hate the president?” She answered for me and millions who, like her, feel no such thing. We certainly feel extremely worried about what he and his defenders are doing to our country and our Constitution.
Hate is never a good thing to throw around. It hurts all of us and accomplishes nothing good. Hate begets hate. Please, Mr. Compton, reconsider the phrase “hate-filled Democrats.”
Sign me a “love-filled Democrat,” who also believes there are plenty of “love-filled Republicans.”
Anne Schwing
Prescott
