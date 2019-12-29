Letter: Informed voting
Editor:
Love of country may take the form of showing respect for the flag and giving thanks for war vets. Patriotism is also being an informed voter. Presently, that means seriously examining the record of the current president — beginning with Seth Abramson’s Proof of Conspiracy, which runs straight through Mueller to the origins of the impeachment hearings.
It thoroughly reports President Donald Trump’s abuse of office, mixed loyalties, and a pattern of bribery that together put the nation at risk.
Patriotism shows up at the polls too. Informed voting means selecting members of Congress who respect the U.S. Constitution, and a president who respects the separation of powers and understands that our armed forces are not mercenaries for the likes of the Saudi Monarchs and Russia’s president.
Robert Long
Prescott Valley
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
- Winter storm expected Thursday night through early Saturday
- Need2Know: Pangaea Bakery reopens at new location; Step One Coffee House now Carlitos Café; Prescott Valley Dog Squad opens on Florentine Drive
- Name released of victim in Dec. 13 plane crash southeast of I-17, Highway 169
- Obituary: George D. Osvog
- Police respond to accidental shooting in Prescott Valley; 24-year-old flown to Phoenix hospital
- Storm results in slick roads, rock slide on I-17
- Stray bullet nearly hits woman lying in bed; 18-year-old arrested for allegedly firing gun
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: