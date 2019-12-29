Letter: Informed voting

Editor:

Love of country may take the form of showing respect for the flag and giving thanks for war vets. Patriotism is also being an informed voter. Presently, that means seriously examining the record of the current president — beginning with Seth Abramson’s Proof of Conspiracy, which runs straight through Mueller to the origins of the impeachment hearings.

It thoroughly reports President Donald Trump’s abuse of office, mixed loyalties, and a pattern of bribery that together put the nation at risk.

Patriotism shows up at the polls too. Informed voting means selecting members of Congress who respect the U.S. Constitution, and a president who respects the separation of powers and understands that our armed forces are not mercenaries for the likes of the Saudi Monarchs and Russia’s president.

Robert Long

Prescott Valley