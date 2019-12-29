OFFERS
He bought Christmas dinner fixings - and a $250K scratch-off

This Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 photo provided by N.C. Education Lottery shows Michael Rosenbrock of Mint Hill, N.C. holding an oversized check after winning $250,000 from a lottery ticket in Raleigh. Rosenbrock won after stopping by a grocery store to buy some last-minute fixings for Christmas dinner. North Carolina lottery officials said in a statement that Rosenbrock claimed his prize on Monday. (N.C. Education Lottery via AP)

This Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 photo provided by N.C. Education Lottery shows Michael Rosenbrock of Mint Hill, N.C. holding an oversized check after winning $250,000 from a lottery ticket in Raleigh. Rosenbrock won after stopping by a grocery store to buy some last-minute fixings for Christmas dinner. North Carolina lottery officials said in a statement that Rosenbrock claimed his prize on Monday. (N.C. Education Lottery via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 29, 2019 11:55 p.m.

MINT HILL, N.C. — A North Carolina man has won a $250,000 lottery ticket after stopping by the grocery store to buy some fixings for Christmas dinner.

North Carolina lottery officials said in a statement that Michael Rosenbrock claimed his prize on Monday. He lives in the Charlotte suburb of Mint Hill.

Rosenbrock said he was hosting the family this year and wanted to make sure he had all he needed for the holiday meal. That included “ham, meatballs, stuffing, the whole shebang.”

While shopping at a Food Lion grocery store, he picked up a $5 scratch-off ticket.

He took home $176,876 after taxes. Rosenbrock said the money will help him fulfill his dream of starting a nonprofit.

