Elderly woman flown to hospital after fire in Prescott Valley home
Fire, police and medical units responded at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, to the 3400 block of North Dale Drive, Prescott Valley, after flames were reported shooting out of the back of a house.
A Prescott Valley Police officer at the scene said, "It was fully engulfed."
An elderly woman was the only person in the home, the officer said. She was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with undetermined injuries.
The fire was quickly put down by Central Yavapai Fire District firefighters.
Authorities had yet to determine the cause of the fire. Further information was not immediately available.
The streets - Sommer Drive between Dale and Greg drives - are closed as a result, the Town of Prescott Valley stated in an email alert. Please avoid the area until further notice.
Watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier for updates as details are made available.
