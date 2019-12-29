Drinking on New Year’s Eve? Get a ride

If you’re going to celebrate New Year’s Eve with a few drinks, representatives from area law enforcement urge everyone to think twice before drinking and driving.

Of the 916 fatal crashes in Arizona over the course of 2018, more than 26 percent of them involved a DUI driver, according to statistics from the ADOT crash summary report provided by Dwight D’Evelyn, Public Affairs Supervisor for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

There will be special patrol deployments over the New Year to keep the streets safe, and thanks to grant money from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, deputies can completely focus on DUI activity without interruption from other calls for service. “Any arrests are expedited by a very efficient booking process allowing deputies to get back on the road quickly,” D’evelyn wrote in an email. “So, to avoid contact with the fine men and women of the sheriff’s office on these patrols, do not drive DUI.”

Arrests and convictions for driving under the influence puts other drivers at risk, can result in hefty fines and jail times, can ruin reputations and relationships and even cost jobs, Prescott Valley Police Department Community Services Officer Jerry Ferguson wrote in an email. To prevent a DUI, select a designated driver, call loved ones for a ride, use public transporation, book a hotel or make other sleeping arrangements, hide or take a person’s keys, have an alternative drink, include food, cut off the alcohol early, pay attention to guests and start early, Ferguson writes. A list of local taxi companies and their contact info can be found online at dcourier.com.

Additionally, to report suspected drunk drivers, maintain a safe distance from the suspected vehicle, make mental notes as to the car’s general description and safely call 911 with the pertinent information.