OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Dec. 30
Weather  28.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Drinking on New Year’s Eve? Get a ride

If you’re going to celebrate New Year’s Eve with a few drinks, representatives from area law enforcement urge everyone to think twice before drinking and driving. (Frank May/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images)

If you’re going to celebrate New Year’s Eve with a few drinks, representatives from area law enforcement urge everyone to think twice before drinking and driving. (Frank May/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: December 29, 2019 10:27 p.m.

If you’re going to celebrate New Year’s Eve with a few drinks, representatives from area law enforcement urge everyone to think twice before drinking and driving.

Of the 916 fatal crashes in Arizona over the course of 2018, more than 26 percent of them involved a DUI driver, according to statistics from the ADOT crash summary report provided by Dwight D’Evelyn, Public Affairs Supervisor for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

There will be special patrol deployments over the New Year to keep the streets safe, and thanks to grant money from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, deputies can completely focus on DUI activity without interruption from other calls for service. “Any arrests are expedited by a very efficient booking process allowing deputies to get back on the road quickly,” D’evelyn wrote in an email. “So, to avoid contact with the fine men and women of the sheriff’s office on these patrols, do not drive DUI.”

Arrests and convictions for driving under the influence puts other drivers at risk, can result in hefty fines and jail times, can ruin reputations and relationships and even cost jobs, Prescott Valley Police Department Community Services Officer Jerry Ferguson wrote in an email. To prevent a DUI, select a designated driver, call loved ones for a ride, use public transporation, book a hotel or make other sleeping arrangements, hide or take a person’s keys, have an alternative drink, include food, cut off the alcohol early, pay attention to guests and start early, Ferguson writes. A list of local taxi companies and their contact info can be found online at dcourier.com.

Additionally, to report suspected drunk drivers, maintain a safe distance from the suspected vehicle, make mental notes as to the car’s general description and safely call 911 with the pertinent information.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

New Year’s Eve traffic enforcement warning
Police stop nearly twice as many for DUI during holidays
July 4th marks one of nation’s deadliest holidays for drunken driving
DUI taskforce nets several arrests
DUI taskforce nets several arrests

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries