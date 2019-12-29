CASA Case of the Month: ‘Paige’

A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as an advocate for 14-year-old "Paige." The Department of Child Safety removed Paige from her mother’s care due to allegations of neglect and substance abuse.

The mother is not ensuring that the child is receiving proper and effective care. The mother is often under the influence, and does not provide Paige with stable housing or life necessities. The mother permits unsafe adults to stay in the home and which places the child in harm’s way.

Paige has had multiple school absences over the past few months. The father has not been involved in Paige’s life since she was a toddler, and his whereabouts are currently unknown. There are no relatives available to care for the child, so she has been placed in the home of a family friend.

Among the CASA volunteer’s responsibilities: Monitoring the Paige’s progress in the current placement; working with her case manager and other specialists to ensure that Paige receives the appropriate services, such as, educational, medical and therapeutic care, as well as making recommendations to the Court about a permanent outcome for Paige.

Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community? No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate. Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the child and their needs, gather information about the child’s circumstances, advocate for services for the child, and provide information to the court about what is in the child’s best interest.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This child’s name has been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and this child is not eligible for adoption at this time.