CASA Case of the Month: ‘Paige’
A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as an advocate for 14-year-old "Paige." The Department of Child Safety removed Paige from her mother’s care due to allegations of neglect and substance abuse.
The mother is not ensuring that the child is receiving proper and effective care. The mother is often under the influence, and does not provide Paige with stable housing or life necessities. The mother permits unsafe adults to stay in the home and which places the child in harm’s way.
Paige has had multiple school absences over the past few months. The father has not been involved in Paige’s life since she was a toddler, and his whereabouts are currently unknown. There are no relatives available to care for the child, so she has been placed in the home of a family friend.
Among the CASA volunteer’s responsibilities: Monitoring the Paige’s progress in the current placement; working with her case manager and other specialists to ensure that Paige receives the appropriate services, such as, educational, medical and therapeutic care, as well as making recommendations to the Court about a permanent outcome for Paige.
Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community? No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate. Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the child and their needs, gather information about the child’s circumstances, advocate for services for the child, and provide information to the court about what is in the child’s best interest.
If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This child’s name has been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and this child is not eligible for adoption at this time.
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
- Winter storm expected Thursday night through early Saturday
- Need2Know: Pangaea Bakery reopens at new location; Step One Coffee House now Carlitos Café; Prescott Valley Dog Squad opens on Florentine Drive
- Name released of victim in Dec. 13 plane crash southeast of I-17, Highway 169
- Obituary: George D. Osvog
- Police respond to accidental shooting in Prescott Valley; 24-year-old flown to Phoenix hospital
- Storm results in slick roads, rock slide on I-17
- Stray bullet nearly hits woman lying in bed; 18-year-old arrested for allegedly firing gun
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: