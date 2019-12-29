OFFERS
Around the Bluhmin' Town: Ready or not, the new year is coming

Judy Bluhm, Courier Columnist

Judy Bluhm, Courier Columnist

By Judy Bluhm
Originally Published: December 29, 2019 8:56 p.m.

The next chapter starts now. Get out the pad and pen, because the new year is upon us. Ready or not, here it comes. Might as well take the time to jot down a few things you want to do, see, eat, touch, hear, experience and achieve in 2020. For some of us, we might be of the age to consider a bucket list.

We are supposed to forget about New Year’s resolutions, because they are usually unrealistic dreams that never really get our attention or effort. Yet, they can be kind of fun. You know, like goal posts that stand at the far end of a football field. Nice to look at and reminders that we should kick the ball up and over once and for all. Why not start exercising? Time to de-clutter that closet! Maybe now is the year to eat better. Spend less and save more. Well, you get the drift. A few resolutions never hurt!

When 2018 ended I said, “good riddance.” My mother had passed away and I was emotionally worn out. The 2018 Christmas seemed sad and lonely, even surrounded by grandkids. Yet, every year has its challenges and 2019 was not so different. My family has experienced illness, cancer, death of a step-grandson and the birth of a grandbaby, a graduation, vacations, grief, hope and happiness. Life is like this. Good, bad, ugly, sad and joyful . . .all at once.

A New Year gives us another chance to plan, dream and do things. It is never too late! My mother revised her cookbook when she was 96 years old! My niece is going back to college and my grandson wants to lean sign language. My friend’s mother is planning on taking up ballroom dancing, and she is 85 years old. Every January we are faced with a blank calendar. Fill it up with things and people that matter!

Did you know that this is the world’s oldest holiday, dating back over 4,000 years? The Babylonians are said to be the first people to make New Year’s resolutions, which mostly consisted of returning any tools you had borrowed from neighbors. (Good idea). The banging of pots and making loud noise on New Year’s Eve is a ritual dating back many centuries, which was thought to scare away any evil spirits. The Chinese are credited with setting off fireworks to celebrate in spectacular style. And kissing at midnight? It seems that people wore masks at parties and would take them off to kiss someone special. (Another good idea).

As the year ends, we ring in a new decade. Ten years gone in a flash. We are standing at the beginning of another road, about to embark on a new journey. The Boot will drop in Prescott, the Big Ball will drop in Times Square and if we are lucky (and awake at midnight), we might be able to sip some bubbly and get a kiss. So get ready for 2020, make a few resolutions, work on a few goals and chill the champagne. The New Year is coming.

Judy Bluhm is a writer and a local realtor. Have a story or a comment? Email Judy at judy@judybluhm.com.

