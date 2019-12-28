OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Dec. 28
Weather  33.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Warriors trip up Suns 106-95 for fourth straight win
NBA

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Glenn Robinson III (22) and center Willie Cauley-Stein during the first half of a game in San Francisco, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Glenn Robinson III (22) and center Willie Cauley-Stein during the first half of a game in San Francisco, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press
Originally Published: December 28, 2019 12:12 a.m.

SAN FRANCISCO — D’Angelo Russell had 31 points and six assists, and the Golden State Warriors rallied from 10 down in the fourth quarter to beat the Phoenix Suns 106-95 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Damion Lee added 16 points, Alec Burks scored nine of his 13 in the fourth quarter, and Draymond Green had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Devin Booker scored 34 points for Phoenix. The Suns have lost eight straight.

Two days after beating Houston on Christmas, the Warriors trailed for most of the second half against Phoenix and were down 86-76 with 7 ½ minutes remaining.

Russell started the comeback with a pair of free throws and Burks followed with a three-point play. Burks later had an assist on Willie Cauley-Stein’s alley-oop dunk.

Phoenix led 89-87 before Golden State went on an 8-0 run. Glenn Robinson III’s putback dunk following a miss by Russell put the Warriors ahead for good 91-89.

Russell shot 10 of 25 while topping 30 points for the sixth time this season.

The Warriors, who lost to the Suns 121-110 on Oct. 30, have won 19 of 21 against Phoenix.

Booker, who was limited to 11 points in a loss to Denver on Monday, had 17 in the first half against Golden State, including a one-handed dunk that put the Suns ahead 47-38. Booker later banked in a 16-footer to give Phoenix a 51-43 halftime lead.

After Booker had his shot blocked from behind by Golden State’s Ky Bowman, Mikal Bridges scooped up the loose ball and scored on a three-point play. Bridges added a 3-pointer that made it 74-63.

TIP-INS

Suns: Phoenix had 22 assists, the first time in 16 games that the Suns failed to have at least 25. … Cameron Johnson made a buzzer-beating 17-footer to end the third quarter. .. Kelly Oubre Jr. picked up two fouls in the first 79 seconds of the opening quarter and was called for a technical after getting whistled for his fourth in the third quarter.

Warriors: Green shot 4 of 14. … Eric Paschall (hip contusion) sat out a second consecutive game. … Jordan Poole will join Santa Cruz of the G League on Saturday in Stockton.

UP NEXT

Suns: Take a 60-minute ride north to play the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Phoenix came back from 21 down to beat Sacramento earlier this season.

Warriors: Play the second half of a back-to-back against Dallas on Saturday. The Mavericks won the first game between the two teams by 48 points in November.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Booker, Suns drop Warriors, 115-111
Suns rally falls short, Brooklyn comes out on top 98-92
NBA: Booker scores 32, Suns rally late
Cook, Green lead depleted Warriors past Suns
Durant’s 37 points leads Warriors past pesky Suns, 106-100

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries