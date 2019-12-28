Storm results in slick roads, rock slide on I-17

Wintry weather has made highways across much of Arizona slick because of rain and snow, with the rain causing a temporary closure of southbound Interstate 17 on Saturday morning, Dec. 28.

Snow fell in higher elevations in a broad area Friday extending from Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona to southeastern Arizona, including along Interstate 10 east of Benson, the Associated Press reported.

The National Weather Service’s forecasts for Friday included new snowfall of up to 5 inches in Show Low and as much as 3 inches in Flagstaff. The Prescott area received less than 1 inch overnight.

The Arizona Department of Transportation closed the southbound lanes of I-17 early Saturday morning after rain caused a rockslide to fall on the roadway near Sunset Point. As of 7:30 a.m., I-17 had been reopened, according to an ADOT news release.

ADOT warned of slippery road conditions and urged travelers to “adjust your speed and driving habits accordingly.”

The Weather Service said the current system would exit south-central Arizona on Saturday, and then be followed by a weaker system Monday and Tuesday.

The forecast for the Prescott area includes sunny skies Sunday with a high of 38; partly sunny Monday, high of 41; and a 10% chance of snow showers Monday night and into Tuesday. The New Year’s Eve forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a low of 26, followed by mostly sunny on New Year’s Day and a high of 43.

