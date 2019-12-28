OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Dec. 28
Weather  31.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Storm results in slick roads, rock slide on I-17

Highway 77 southbound near Holbrook shows signs of the storm Saturday morning, Dec. 28, 2019. The state Department of Transportation warns drivers to "adjust your speed and driving habits accordingly." (ADOT/Courtesy)

Highway 77 southbound near Holbrook shows signs of the storm Saturday morning, Dec. 28, 2019. The state Department of Transportation warns drivers to "adjust your speed and driving habits accordingly." (ADOT/Courtesy)

Staff and wire reports
Originally Published: December 28, 2019 10 a.m.

Wintry weather has made highways across much of Arizona slick because of rain and snow, with the rain causing a temporary closure of southbound Interstate 17 on Saturday morning, Dec. 28.

Snow fell in higher elevations in a broad area Friday extending from Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona to southeastern Arizona, including along Interstate 10 east of Benson, the Associated Press reported.

The National Weather Service’s forecasts for Friday included new snowfall of up to 5 inches in Show Low and as much as 3 inches in Flagstaff. The Prescott area received less than 1 inch overnight.

The Arizona Department of Transportation closed the southbound lanes of I-17 early Saturday morning after rain caused a rockslide to fall on the roadway near Sunset Point. As of 7:30 a.m., I-17 had been reopened, according to an ADOT news release.

by Arizona DOT

ADOT warned of slippery road conditions and urged travelers to “adjust your speed and driving habits accordingly.”

The Weather Service said the current system would exit south-central Arizona on Saturday, and then be followed by a weaker system Monday and Tuesday.

The forecast for the Prescott area includes sunny skies Sunday with a high of 38; partly sunny Monday, high of 41; and a 10% chance of snow showers Monday night and into Tuesday. The New Year’s Eve forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a low of 26, followed by mostly sunny on New Year’s Day and a high of 43.

Watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier for updates.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Wintry weather making highways slick across Arizona
Parts of Arizona high country getting late taste of winter
Flood watch issued for Yavapai County
Weekend weather: Looks like just rain this time for Quad Cities
Slick roads, blowing snow delay air, road travel in Midwest

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries