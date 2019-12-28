Rants & Raves: Dec. 29, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

The Democrats are crying foul on the Senate trial. It’s not impartial. Really! After the fair House proceedings. What about Dem presidential candidates? Country is a divided mess.

RE: State’s birth rate dropping — I’m glad to see the birth rate dropping in Arizona. Perhaps a new economic model could develop in this country, one in which education and public service are emphasized above growth and consumption.

Winter Storm Warning? The National Weather Service should be billed for the wasted fuel plows spent looking for flakes of snow. Safest job in America. Wrong most of the time but still keep their jobs.

RE: article about lower prison terms for non-dangerous offenses — If more money was spent on education, on helping those who had a rough start in life, and those with war trauma, fewer people would be in jail.

Traveling over Christmas, I noticed lots of California license plates coming to Arizona. That’s OK but don’t bring the problems that plague California with you, leave those Blue State attitudes at the state line.

If “obstruction of Congress” is an impeachable offense then every single POTUS should be impeached in absentia!

A Phoenix TV station proclaimed “the best cities to enjoy Christmas … Tucson, Phoenix, Scottsdale.” No mention of Prescott, Sedona or Flagstaff. More fake news just as Prescott’s rodeo days are ignored.

In the 1960s, the courthouse gazebo at Christmas featured Santa and his reindeer — including Rudolph’s red nose — going round and round. I wish the city would find a vandal-proof way to bring that back. It was the best!

There are still people on their phones, I see them driving, at a stop light, I just want to reach out and give them a shake. I know police can do only so much.

Kudos to those businesses that stepped it up this year with holiday decorating. Thank you. The additional Christmas lights added colorful festivity to the otherwise dark sides of the plaza. Keep it up with even more lights next year!

Thanks to the geniuses from the post office who delivered two packages to me and simply left them on my sidewalk. Seven feet more and they could have been under my covered porch. Needless to say, they got soaked!

Kudos to the quick response man who raced in time to stop a wrong-way driver and veer oncoming traffic south of Humboldt along Highway 69 on a rainy Christmas Eve day saving lives. Wakeup call. Passing lanes can be hazardous.

Christmas Day — Hobby Lobby: It’s A Boy — I’m not a religious fanatic but well said! Can we keep that thought for more than a day?

Proposed expansion of Highway 69 between Frontier Village and Gateway Mall must have an underpass large enough for pedestrian, equestrian and wildlife access. As area grows, it is imperative that we keep the needs of the community in mind.

The Postal Service, once the pride of the nation, has fallen. A Christmas card postmarked in San Diego on Dec. 12, delivered nine days later! First-class letters to/from Chicago, eight days; to/from L.A., five days; Phoenix, three days. What happened?

RE: Lawmakers aim to have health insurance pay for fertility treatments. Why would I want to pay an increase for that? I don’t want to pay for abortions or fertility. Here’s a novel option. Adopt!