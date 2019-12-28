OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Dec. 28
Weather  22.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Rants & Raves: Dec. 29, 2019

Originally Published: December 28, 2019 9:18 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

  • The Democrats are crying foul on the Senate trial. It’s not impartial. Really! After the fair House proceedings. What about Dem presidential candidates? Country is a divided mess.

  • RE: State’s birth rate dropping — I’m glad to see the birth rate dropping in Arizona. Perhaps a new economic model could develop in this country, one in which education and public service are emphasized above growth and consumption.

  • Winter Storm Warning? The National Weather Service should be billed for the wasted fuel plows spent looking for flakes of snow. Safest job in America. Wrong most of the time but still keep their jobs.

  • RE: article about lower prison terms for non-dangerous offenses — If more money was spent on education, on helping those who had a rough start in life, and those with war trauma, fewer people would be in jail.

  • Traveling over Christmas, I noticed lots of California license plates coming to Arizona. That’s OK but don’t bring the problems that plague California with you, leave those Blue State attitudes at the state line.

  • If “obstruction of Congress” is an impeachable offense then every single POTUS should be impeached in absentia!

  • A Phoenix TV station proclaimed “the best cities to enjoy Christmas … Tucson, Phoenix, Scottsdale.” No mention of Prescott, Sedona or Flagstaff. More fake news just as Prescott’s rodeo days are ignored.

  • In the 1960s, the courthouse gazebo at Christmas featured Santa and his reindeer — including Rudolph’s red nose — going round and round. I wish the city would find a vandal-proof way to bring that back. It was the best!

  • There are still people on their phones, I see them driving, at a stop light, I just want to reach out and give them a shake. I know police can do only so much.

  • Kudos to those businesses that stepped it up this year with holiday decorating. Thank you. The additional Christmas lights added colorful festivity to the otherwise dark sides of the plaza. Keep it up with even more lights next year!

  • Thanks to the geniuses from the post office who delivered two packages to me and simply left them on my sidewalk. Seven feet more and they could have been under my covered porch. Needless to say, they got soaked!

  • Kudos to the quick response man who raced in time to stop a wrong-way driver and veer oncoming traffic south of Humboldt along Highway 69 on a rainy Christmas Eve day saving lives. Wakeup call. Passing lanes can be hazardous.

  • Christmas Day — Hobby Lobby: It’s A Boy — I’m not a religious fanatic but well said! Can we keep that thought for more than a day?

  • Proposed expansion of Highway 69 between Frontier Village and Gateway Mall must have an underpass large enough for pedestrian, equestrian and wildlife access. As area grows, it is imperative that we keep the needs of the community in mind.

  • The Postal Service, once the pride of the nation, has fallen. A Christmas card postmarked in San Diego on Dec. 12, delivered nine days later! First-class letters to/from Chicago, eight days; to/from L.A., five days; Phoenix, three days. What happened?

  • RE: Lawmakers aim to have health insurance pay for fertility treatments. Why would I want to pay an increase for that? I don’t want to pay for abortions or fertility. Here’s a novel option. Adopt!

  • City trying to recover cost of $500,000 snow removal; what is cost of new homes being built? Tax will not cover cost of extra city service, police and fire.

All Rants&Raves are subject to editing. Submit RANTS&RAVES at dCourier.com/rants-and-raves or email editors@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rants & Raves: July 20, 2017
Rants & Raves: Aug. 6, 2017
Rants & Raves for Jan. 22, 2017
Rants & Raves: Dec. 22, 2019
Rants & Raves: July 16, 2017

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries