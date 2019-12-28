OFFERS
Sat, Dec. 28
Proclamation in support of right to guns up for review by Yavapai County Board of Supervisors

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: December 28, 2019 9:50 p.m.

It will not include the “sanctuary” reference that Mohave County recently approved, but Yavapai County will soon consider whether to make its own statement of support for the Second Amendment.

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors will conduct its regular meeting in Prescott at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the County Administrative Services Building, 1015 Fair St.

Topping the board’s agenda will be an agenda item listed as: “Approve a proclamation in support of the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States.”

The proposed proclamation states: “The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors affirms its commitment to support and defend the right of the citizens of Yavapai County to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Arizona.”

That differs from the action that the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved on Nov. 4, proclaiming Mohave County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County.”

According to an account of the Kingman meeting in the Kingman Miner newspaper, Mohave Board Chairwoman Hildy Angius said afterward, “I hope other Arizona counties will join soon.”

Yavapai County Supervisor Craig Brown, chairman of the board, said members of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors reached out to ask whether Yavapai County might be interested in following Mohave’s example on the matter.

Then, during its Dec. 18 meeting in the Verde Valley, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors was approached by a group of Second Amendment supporters, urging Yavapai County to follow Mohave County’s lead in becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.

But Brown says county officials disliked the word “sanctuary” from the outset, seeing it as having a negative connotation. “This term ‘sanctuary’ — we didn’t care for it at all,” he said.

Rather, Yavapai County’s proclamation is fashioned as reaffirmation of the Second Amendment, Brown said, which would send the message that “We’re not crazy about red flag laws.” (Laws that reportedly allow policy or family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to others or themselves.)

“I support it because it makes a statement; it makes it clear,” Brown said of the proposed proclamation.

Noting that he has received about two dozen emails from people who support the sanctuary-county status, Brown said, “A lot of people would like to see it as a law, but there is already a law.”

In other action, the Board of Supervisors will:

• Hear a presentation by Dr. Leo Egar, chief veterinarian from the Spay/Neuter and Wellness Center, regarding the Pet of the Month at the Yavapai Humane Society.

• Hear a presentation by Sherrie Hanna regarding the anniversary of Downwinders.

• Hear a presentation from Cathy Heath, Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management, regarding large animal shelters and emergency readiness.

• Consider (as the board of directors of the Yavapai County Jail District) a contract amendment with Securus Technologies, Inc., to provide an inmate phone system, video visitation services, and a kiosk package and other related technological services.

The amendment, which is on the board’s consent agenda (a list of routine actions typically approved with a single vote) would provide basic tablets, earbuds, and Wi-Fi infrastructure with the Yavapai County Detention Facility.

