Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Dec. 28
Weather  22.0 weather icon
Prescott Valley family wins Courier Christmas Light Contest
Blauvelts win annual decorating contest for second straight year

From left, Ashley Blauvelt, children Kylie and Hunter, and Ryan Blauvelt receive the first-place plaque for winning the 2019 Courier Christmas Light Contest from sponsor R.E.D. Plumbing’s Keith Riggs and Courier Senior News Editor Tim Wiederaenders Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Prescott News Network offices. (Doug Cook/Courier)

From left, Ashley Blauvelt, children Kylie and Hunter, and Ryan Blauvelt receive the first-place plaque for winning the 2019 Courier Christmas Light Contest from sponsor R.E.D. Plumbing's Keith Riggs and Courier Senior News Editor Tim Wiederaenders Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Prescott News Network offices. (Doug Cook/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: December 28, 2019 9:59 p.m.

photo

The Blauvelts’ display is at 12650 E. Ortiz St. in Prescott Valley. (Courtesy)

Ryan Blauvelt of Prescott Valley won The Daily Courier’s Christmas Light Contest in the Quad Cities for the second straight year this past week, but he didn’t rest on his laurels.

If anything, Blauvelt, 33, his wife, Ashley, and their children, Hunter, 7, and Kylie, 5, were all-in in an attempt to repeat as champions, even if Ryan basically sets up the whole kit and caboodle.

“We love Christmas; we love the season and the magic of it,” Ryan said.

This project may be Ryan’s baby, if you will, but it took Ashley’s support and the children’s passion for Christmas to keep this train humming along. The Blauvelts snared the 2019 contest’s $1,500 grand prize for nabbing the most votes at CourierContest.com.

For this year’s display, Ryan continued to add more lights to his home, 12650 E. Ortiz St. in Quailwood, ultimately hanging a total of around 35,000 LED lights. More than 6,000 of those lights hang over an archway to the garage.

He also stepped up his game this year by syncing songs from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Kelly Clarkson and Third Day, among other acts, with the flashing of those lights via his personal computer. Over Thanksgiving break, Ryan, who is the president of a fence company, estimates he spent 40 hours putting up the lights and some 40 more hours programming the display.

This is nothing new for Ryan, though, who won his HOA’s holiday lighting contest from 2016-2018.

Courier Cares 2019 Holiday Lights Map - Google My Maps

View Larger Map at This Link

“They’re not all static,” Ryan said of the lights. “There are 16 songs people can hear outside or in their car.”

Visitors can tune in to 88.1 FM to watch the lights and dance to the music, provided they are within a one-block radius of the Blauvelts’ home. He incorporates two controllers, 32 channels and more than a mile of extension cords into the project.

“Kylie helped plug in the extension cords,” Ryan added. “Hunter helped hold the ladder and carried lights where they were going.”

The Blauvelts’ show runs from 5:35 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 5:35 to 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It will come to an end the evening of Friday, Jan. 3.

“We’re just appreciative of everybody that voted for us,” Ryan said. “We’re humbled by it.”

2019 Blauvelt Christmas Lights. by Ryan Blauvelt

To watch a video of the Blauvelts’ light show, visit: https://youtu.be/4HVMDXA1AqQ.

photo

Larry and Suzie Christensen accept a plaque for taking second in the 2019 Courier Christmas Light Contest from R.E.D. Plumbing’s Keith Riggs and Courier Senior News Editor Tim Wiederaenders Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. The Christensens’ display is at 3350 Aster Drive in Prescott. (Doug Cook/Courier)

photo

The Christensens’ display is at 3350 Aster Drive in Prescott.

“There’s always someone out front,” Ashley said of the visitors to the display. “We keep a ton of candy canes and give everyone a candy cane. We get to know people, too. We’ve had people from Phoenix, California and Oregon visit us.”

Dewey-based R.E.D. Plumbing sponsored the Courier’s holiday lights contest for the second consecutive year.

“We enjoy doing it,” R.E.D. Plumbing owner Keith Riggs said. “We love giving back to the community, and that it’s a friendly competition among neighbors putting Christmas lights up.”

SECOND PLACE

Larry and Suzie Christensen, 3550 Aster Drive in Prescott, didn’t count the number of lights they strung from their home this holiday season — and Larry doesn’t much care, either.

photo

Bill and Glenna Davis are awarded third place in the 2019 Courier Christmas Light Contest from R.E.D. Plumbing’s Keith Riggs and Courier Senior News Editor Tim Wiederaenders Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. The Davises’ display is at 3883 Twisted Trails in Prescott. (Doug Cook/Courier)

photo

The Davises’ display is at 3883 Twisted Trails in Prescott.

“We did it just for fun,” Larry said. “The grandkids enjoy making it a joint effort. This was a nice surprise [to win the contest].”

The Christensens will keep their display up through New Year’s Day. They won $1,000 for their runner-up finish.

THIRD PLACE

On their first attempt, Glenna and Bill Davis, 3883 Twisted Trails in Prescott, garnered the Courier contest’s third-place prize for their light display.

The Davises relocated from California to Yavapai Hills in February. Despite their move, Glenna and Bill didn’t mind putting all they had into their setup for Christmas 2019.

“It was a lot of work,” Bill said.

Glenna and Bill’s display will remain up through New Year’s Day. They won the $500 prize for their efforts.

