Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Dec. 28
Police respond to accidental shooting in Prescott Valley; 24-year-old flown to Phoenix hospital

Originally Published: December 28, 2019 5:25 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, December 28, 2019 5:29 PM

An accidental shooting in Prescott Valley has resulted in one man, 24, being flown to a Phoenix-area hospital.

Officers from the Prescott Valley Police Department responded to an accidental shooting in the 7900 block of Prickly Pear Path at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, according to a news release and social media post.

Once on scene, it was determined that a family member was attempting to unload a handgun when it accidentally discharged, striking another family member in the thigh, police reported. The victim, a 24-year-old man, was transported to Honor Health in Phoenix via helicopter with non-life threatening injuries.

Traces Gordon, a public information officer with the PVPD, said Saturday afternoon, the last she heard the victim was in surgery, “but it does not appear to be very serious. … (and) it looks like he will make a full recovery.”

No criminal charges are being sought at this time and the incident is being considered an accident, police said.

Further information, including the residency of those involved, was unavailable.

The Prescott Valley Police Department would like to remind all residents to assume and treat all guns as though they are loaded.

Prescott Valley police can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies, or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier for updates as details are made available.

